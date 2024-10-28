For Love of the Game: Investing in the Game’s Future from Grassroots to Pros

For Mahesh, coaching hockey in B.C. has been about more than strategy and skill development; it’s about sharing his passion for a sport he grew up playing and inspiring young athletes. He recognizes the significance of representation and views his role as a way to empower players from different backgrounds.

Mahesh is from Vanderhoof, B.C. and is the younger brother of Abbotsford Canucks’ assistant coach Harry Mahesh. Harry served as an inspiration to Gary, following in his big brother’s footsteps as a player and then as a coach.

Growing up with few South Asian role models in hockey, Mahesh also found inspiration in pioneers like Gary Toor and Manny Malhotra and now he strives to be the same beacon of possibility for young players.

“The game doesn’t owe us anything,” Mahesh says, “but we owe the game everything. It’s given me so much, to my family, and it’s our responsibility to give back.”

“There’s a big [South Asian] hockey community, and they can relate to our path, relate to our culture, and we can kind of blend the two together.”

Gary played junior hockey in Alberta, B.C. and is a two-time BCIHL champion with Trinity Western University. Upon entering the workforce once his playing career was over, he trained players on the side and his contacts through hockey continued to reach out asking him if he could be more involved.

“The rink has always been a second home. Our parents worked quite a bit, my dad was in the sawmill, my mom was in a restaurant, and as a kid I was either at school, in an arena, or my mom's restaurant and it was like another home. I just felt very comfortable in an arena. Any chance that I got, anytime someone reached out and said, ‘Hey, can you come out and help? Or do you want to coach?’ it felt comfortable to go back into that,” Mahesh said.

He’s coached junior hockey over the last decade and is currently in his third season as assistant coach for the Langley Trappers of the Pacific Junior Hockey League. Mahesh was part of the 2021-22 Trappers team that won the Cyclone Taylor Cup Provincial Championship, winning the PJHL regular season championship and PJHL playoff championship.

He’s a big proponent that to get the best out of people you have to allow them to be themselves, and for hockey players that means playing to their strengths.

“It’s about connecting with players as individuals,” he shared, highlighting how each player’s needs shape his approach. If he notices an athlete might need a different coaching support or approach, he taps into his list of contacts to help bring out the best in his players.

“You can't just be a one size fits all coach. It's important to have a mindset of continually learning and networking and using your summers to educate yourself,” he said.

Insider Extra

Growing up, hockey was central to his family’s bond and, over the years, has given them special core memories. Last weekend marked a meaningful moment for Mahesh and his family who were all together for the first time in 20 years to attend the Abbotsford Canucks’ home opener to support Harry. It was a weekend-long celebration, also celebrating their father’s 75th birthday.