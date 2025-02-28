‘Every time he opens his mouth, I seem to be laughing’: Jake DeBrusk is Scoring Goals and Helping Bring the Locker Room Together in First Season with Canucks

At the start of the year, he was the ‘new guy,’ but with recent changes to the roster, Jake DeBrusk is now taking on more of a leadership role and is one of the most well-liked guys in the Vancouver Canucks’ locker room due to his contagious smile and consistent positive attitude.
DeBrusk has found immediate success in his opening season with the Vancouver Canucks. The 28-year-old winger is leading the Canucks with 21 goals and could notch his first 30-goal season in the NHL if he has a strong finish to his year.
The Canucks’ big free agent signing from the summer has been used on a few different lines this season but has primarily played alongside Elias Pettersson. Pettersson has assisted on seven of DeBrusk’s 21 goals this season, and the two players have found chemistry at even-strength and on the power play.
DeBrusk has also found success at even-strength with Pius Suter and Brock Boeser this season, showing that his playstyle can be adapted to many different player types.
When speaking to Head Coach Rick Tocchet or the players in the room, they all bring up DeBrusk’s skill around the crease and his willingness to battle in the dirty areas of the ice.