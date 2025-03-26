Eastern Swing Continues with Wednesday Evening Matchup Against Islanders 

We head into the second half of the Vancouver Canucks’ road trip with a stop in Elmont, New York to face the Islanders for the second and final time this season.

The Canucks picked up a pair of points on Monday evening with a shootout win over the New Jersey Devils and are looking to continue that momentum into Wednesday night.

The St. Louis Blues have a hold on the final wild card spot, but the Canucks are three points back with one game in hand. Vancouver has 11 games remaining in the season.

Jonathan Lekkerimäki scored his third goal of the season on Monday night and was the hero when he fired the game-winner past Jacob Markstrom in the fourth round of the shootout.