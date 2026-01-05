Drew O’Connor’s Process Leads to Production

Drew O’Connor has quietly been a consistent presence for the Vancouver Canucks this season, and lately the results are starting to follow. The 27-year-old winger has four points over the last six games – three goals and an assist – but his impact has stretched well beyond the scoresheet throughout the season.

O’Connor has been shifting around to different positions in the lineup, filling different roles, and adapting to varying situations, yet his approach hasn’t changed. Head Coach Adam Foote says the winger maintains a good attitude and work ethic.

“He’s a great team guy and he just keeps pushing,” Foote said, adding that he’s liked O’Connor’s work with his linemates. “I think [David] Kämpf comes back from being out from a game and he shows a lot of zip, and Woody always plays with the zip, and they’re getting rewarded for doing the right thing – forechecking properly, and playing in the structure, and you saw them last game, they were humming.”

The ability to stay reliable regardless of where he’s slotted in the lineup has made O’Connor a dependable option for the Canucks. He plays with speed, uses his size effectively, and has leaned into the details that the coaching staff values most. When those elements are in place, the scoring tends to follow and his game opens up naturally.

“When I get my feet moving a little bit more and forechecking harder, and holding onto pucks, and making plays, that's when offence starts to come a little bit more,” O’Connor said.

His production is reflecting the process.

O’Connor is second on the team in scoring and has reached 10 goals on the season, sitting six shy of his career high, and has added six assists. While the numbers are meaningful, his value extends into areas that don’t always show up in the box score.

The 27-year-old forward is a trusted option on the penalty kill, serving as the third-most used forward on Vancouver’s shorthanded unit. He also leads the team with two shorthanded goals this season – a testament to both is anticipation and his ability to turn defence into offence.

Starting games the right way has been a point of emphasis for him. O’Connor believes establishing his physical presence early helps him settle in and build confidence shift by shift.

“Getting into the game quickly involves being physical right away, winning battles, and skating hard right from the start,” O’Connor said.

Those early details allow him to grow into the game, rather than chase it.

That mindset has also been carried into practice and preparation. He’s focused on building momentum through strong practices and making sure the group is ready to capitalize on opportunities.

On a personal level, O’Connor knows exactly what he needs to do to build his game as the season progresses, and strong starts remain a priority.

“For me personally, when I have a good start to the game – my first couple of shifts are good – that's when I can build a game from that point on. So, I think continuing to forecheck and be physical is something that I can do a little bit more of, and then just being reliable defensively,” O’Connor said.

As the season moves forward, O’Connor’s role may continue to evolve, but goal is to continue to play to his identity.

By committing to pace, structure, and defence, he’s become a forward the Canucks can lean on in a variety of situations.

