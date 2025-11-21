David Kämpf Joins Canucks Insider Podcast Following Signing with the Canucks

Newly acquired forward David Kämpf sits down with Canucks Insider Podcast host Chris Faber to discuss his recent move to Vancouver, finding a role at the NHL level, and what he hopes to contribute to the team this season.

It has been a busy few weeks for Kämpf as he made the move from Toronto to Vancouver after signing with the Canucks shortly after hitting free agency. The Canucks were one of a few teams to inquire about the forward, but ultimately his discussions with Adam Foote and Patrik Allvin led him to Vancouver.

“I had [a] great conversation with Patrik and the coach, so [that] was [a] big factor in my decision. I’m happy I joined this team, [and] I can be here,” Kämpf said.

Kämpf is no stranger to playing in huge hockey markets, with Vancouver being his second Canadian team in his NHL career. He had previously played four seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and three seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks. That experience has made him comfortable playing in a high-visibility, high-pressure market.

“Chicago and Toronto, they are great teams, but a lot of pressure from the fans and the media, but I’m already used to it so that’s not a big deal for me.”

Kämpf spoke about what he hopes to accomplish in this Canucks lineup, as he will have an opportunity to play a pivotal role on the team. He hopes to bring his well-rounded defensive game to all situations and contribute as much as possible.

“I just want to bring what I always had. Be good on the PK, winning the face off, and contribute [with] the offence too. Overall, I just want to play my game and help the team,” Kämpf said.

Kämpf went undrafted and played in the professional league in the Czechia for a few years, before eventually signing with the Chicago Blackhawks in free agency. He believed that experience, along with moving away from home, helped prepare him for the next step in his career.

“It was probably my advantage a little bit, compared to the young guys, because I was already 22 years old. It was a big difference, coming to the US without family and everything, so that was a big change for me,” Kämpf said. “It was a tough time, but you made it.”

Upon making his NHL debut with the Blackhawks in 2017, it was important for Kämpf to carve out a niche in his game that made him an effective player at the NHL level. For Kämpf, this meant developing his overall defensive game, including being consistent in the faceoff dot and killing penalties.

“I told myself I needed to bring something else, so I tried to focus on that. Winning the faceoff, bringing something different, what a team needs,” Kämpf said. “That’s probably when I happened to be a little bit more [of a] defensive guy,”

Having played over 500 games across eight seasons in the NHL, Kämpf has established himself a successful career at the highest level, and he plans to savour the experience for as long as he can.

“You think it’s forever, but it’s not, right?” Kämpf said. “It’s actually good for me that I can enjoy every game and every second to be back in the NHL.”

The Vancouver Canucks will finish off their short, two-game homestand against the Calgary Flames on Sunday, November 23 at 6:00 PM.

