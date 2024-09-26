Danton Heinen Back in Familiar Territory

Over the first nine years of Danton Heinen’s NHL career, playing in Rogers Arena has been enemy territory. Now, back in his old stomping grounds and playing in a place that feels like a second home, he’s enjoying every minute of it.

While Heinen continues to acclimate to his new teammates, he’s been embracing his role as more than just a player. He’s taken on the role of local tour guide; helping Canucks’ defenceman Derek Forbort get to know the city.

The Langley product is no stranger to British Columbia hockey, and he’s been feeling nostalgic as the preseason is underway with the Canucks. Heinen has played in ice rinks all over the Lower Mainland, playing U15 for the Langley Eagles in the Pacific Coast Bantam Hockey League, the Richmond Sockeyes in the Pacific International Junior Hockey League (PIJHL), the West Valley Hawks U18 AAA in the BCEHL and the Surrey Eagles of the BCHL.

The 29-year-old winger looks back on some of his favourite memories of playing hockey in B.C.

“Well, I played Junior B here and we won the championship, so that's a really good memory [with the] Richmond Sockeyes. Surrey [Eagles] was fun as well, playing at home. There’s a lot of good memories here so, it is fun being back home,” Heinen said.

Playing in Vancouver now has a different vibe. He’s always spent his offseasons at home in BC and is accustomed to packing up and leaving for the NHL season, but now he finds himself staying put – closer to family and friends.

“It is a lot different,” Heinen admitted. “Usually, you're ramping up for the season, and you're packing up and flying out, and you're gone and away from family. And now it's a little different, you're home, you're not too far from where you grew up. It is a different vibe, but it's cool, and it's great being here.”

Heinen reminisced about growing up as a Canucks fan and told us about having a Roberto Luongo poster on his wall. His family is full of Canucks fans, and he is expecting to see many more family members at games this coming season.

“There's a little distance, which is good,” Heined laughed about his family being just outside of Vancouver, quickly adding, “No, it's great, because your family's close and they're just there to support you and want what's best for you.”

His family has been an integral part of his hockey journey, always coming to watch him play when he came to town and his dad never misses a game. His dad and brother were there for his first preseason game with the Canucks and going into his 10th year in the league, that still means the world to him.

Canucks games were a family tradition in his house. Heinen and his siblings were always requesting Canucks tickets on their birthday and Christmas wish lists.

“We were talking about the other day, we had a lot of good memories with family coming to games, no matter what happened in the game. We'd come down, have dinner, go to the game and that’s a great night,” he said.

In the Canucks’ first preseason matchup, Heinen took the ice alongside Nils Åman and Linus Karlsson. He was focused on the details and helping his line play to the Canucks’ structure.

“I mean, they are two good players, and I think we just want to try to keep it simple and just work hard and compete. You never have games like this, usually, maybe not the best structure, but try to play structured and play hard,” Heinen said.

For now, Heinen is focusing on the present and getting ready for the regular season. He’s honoured to put on the jersey for the team he grew up watching as there’s no doubt that playing for the Canucks has brought everything full circle for him.