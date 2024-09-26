Creating a Culture: How the Canucks’ Coaching Staff Utilizes Their Diverse Backgrounds to Find Success as a Team 

When we approached Rick Tocchet with the idea of writing about the international flair of his coaching staff, he greeted us with his typical big smile. He had a good chuckle and loved the idea of writing about his staff, which he cited as the United Nations crew.

Tocchet and Adam Foote are both from Canada, Marko Torenius from Finland, Yogi Švejkovský from Czechia, Daniel and Henrik Sedin from Sweden, and Sergei Gonchar from Russia.

Each of these coaches has come through divergent upbringings in the hockey world to get to where they are, and they use their knowledge to come together to focus on getting the most out of their players.

“Having the diversity that we have, it's a really good thing, because what happens when you grow up in Sweden or North America might be a little bit different than Russia or Finland. Every country plays with a unique style, and we have people who have been through that,” said assistant coach Yogi Švejkovský.

“Everyone is wired in diverse ways,” he continued. “For example, the Swedes would hold on to the puck a lot more. With the Czechs, you have to be pretty intense. So, your intensity has to be higher, because there is more confrontation, and there are a lot more puck battles here in North America because of the smaller sheet. That makes North American players, looking on a bigger scale, probably more aggressive from the get-go.”

Gonchar and Foote were both long-time defencemen in the NHL and the two have quite distinct styles of play but synchronize well as a coaching team. Gonchar’s game was heavily defined by growing up watching the ‘Russian Five’ and he is always looking to see how the defence can join the attack to create a cohesive five-man attack.