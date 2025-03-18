Completing the Homestand with League-Leading Jets in Town on Tuesday Night

The Vancouver Canucks close out their three-game homestand with a visit from the NHL’s top team, the Winnipeg Jets.

The Canucks hold onto the final wild card spot in the Pacific Division and do so with a game in hand on the St. Louis Blues. Vancouver has 73 points; St. Louis also has 73, while the Calgary Flames (two games in hand) and Utah Hockey Club have 71 points.

We are going to see a race to the finish line of who makes the playoffs in the Western Conference, and picking up a pair of points against the league-leading Jets to close out the homestand would do wonders for the Canucks and their confidence ahead of jetting off on a season-long six-game road trip with five games through the Eastern Conference before capping off with a stop in Winnipeg to face the Jets.

Winnipeg is 47-17-4 this season and are led by Vezina Trophy favourite Connor Hellebuyck. It has been a career year for Hellebuyck as he boasts a 39-9-3 record, .927% save percentage, 1.99 goals-against average, and has six shutouts.

Hellebuyck’s strong play between the pipes has helped the Jets have the lowest goals-against per game in the league, averaging 2.28 goals-against per outing; the next closest team is the Los Angeles Kings, with 2.55 goals-against per game.

The Jets also rank third in the league for goals scored per game. They are averaging 3.47 GF/GP and have two 30-goal scorers who are on pace to score 40 for the second time in each of their careers. Mark Scheifele (35) and Kyle Connor (36) are the two top scorers for Winnipeg, and they have 10 players with double-digit goals this season.

Quick Hits on the Competition

Winnipeg leads the league with a power play that is scoring on 31% of their man-advantage opportunities.

Gabriel Vilardi leads the Jets with 12 power play goals, while Scheifele has 10 power play markers. Connor, Nikolaj Ehlers, and Josh Morrissey join the two leading power play scorers to round out the first unit.

Scheifele (505) and Adam Lowry (514) both sit in the top 30 of the league for faceoffs won.

The Jets added Luke Schenn and Brandon Tanev at the trade deadline to bolster their depth.

They are on a three-game winning streak, and their stop in Vancouver on Tuesday will be the second game of a three-game road trip through the Pacific Division.

First periods have been the best for the Jets this season as they have outscored their opposition 66-43 in opening frames.

Second periods have been their best on the road, and they have outscored their opposition 39-24 with the long changes in the second.

The Story: Pettersson and Hughes Finding Their Scoring Touch

Since returning from injury, Canucks’ captain Quinn Hughes has averaged 27:31 of ice time per game. He picked up an assist in his return to the lineup against the Calgary Flames this past Wednesday and then scored the game’s opening goal in each of this weekend’s games.

“I have a lot to say about that,” said Tyler Myers when asked about Quinn Hughes coming back into the Canucks’ lineup. “One thing I’ve noticed about Hughesy since we’ve been together is his efficiency on the ice is really incredible; it’s gotten better and better every year. I think that’s why he has taken the steps that he has every year. It’s obviously huge to get him back.”

Elias Pettersson has been heating up and has scored four goals in his last six games.