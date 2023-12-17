Canucks' Win Over Blackhawks Comes Down To ‘Will and Effort’

BrockChicago
By Lindsey Horsting
@lindseyhorsting Vancouver Canucks

A trio of goals in the second period gave the Canucks the lift they needed to push past the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in a matinee Sunday game.

The Canucks had four different scorers, including Brock Boeser who notched his 23rd of the season, tying him with Auston Matthews for goals scored this season. Getting two points against Chicago was important for Vancouver and showing their resiliency yet again.

“I think it came down to will and effort,” Boeser said. “Getting as many points as we can before Christmas, Chicago came out and really pushed us, but we found a way so that’s all that matters.”

During the first intermission, Head Coach Rick Tocchet said they talked about needing to be better at holding onto pucks and winning battles and they came out and did that in the middle frame.

“The second period was a big response that helped us win the game,” Tocchet said.

He noted some good play from the third line – Dakota Joshua, Teddy Blueger, and Conor Garland – that “dragged us in the fight,” Tocchet shared, adding that J.T. Miller, the defence, and Thatcher Demko all gave the team a chance to win the game.

With a big second period, the Canucks kept the same toughness through a hard-fought third period and Boeser felt everybody was dialed in to get the job done.

“We knew it was going to be a hard 20 [minutes] to close out there,” Boeser said. “They made a push, but I thought we held in there pretty well and tried to make a push in the last five minutes, I’m just proud of our team to respond like that.”

Game Recap

The Blackhawks drew first blood, Nick Foligno scored in the crease on a tip-in.

With three power play opportunities in the first, Elias Pettersson found the back of the net off a pass from J.T. Miller to equalize heading into the first break.

In the second, Foligno scored his second of the night on the power play.

To kick off the Canucks three-goal barrage was Joshua, redirecting a shot from Garland. Boeser gave the Canucks their first lead of the game scoring a two-on-one goal. The game-winning goal was tipped in by Ilya Mikheyev off a shot by Tyler Myers from the point, giving Vancouver a 4-2 lead.

Chicago forward Cole Guttman scored on the power play to bring the Blackhawks within one goal but the Canucks held the lead to take the game 4-3.

The Canucks head to Nashville next for a Tuesday night tilt with the Predators on December 19th at 5 p.m. PT.

News Feed

Game Notes: Canucks at Blackhawks

Game Notes: Canucks at Blackhawks
Game Notes: Canucks at Wild

Game Notes: Canucks at Wild
Set the Table for Canucks’ Weekend of Back-to-Back Brunch Matches

Set the Table for Canucks’ Weekend of Back-to-Back Brunch Matches
Canucks Acquire Cicek and 6th Round Pick in 2024 from San Jose in Exchange for Studnicka

Canucks Acquire Cicek and 6th Round Pick in 2024 from San Jose in Exchange for Studnicka
The Coaching Staff is Setting a New Culture with Communication and Accountability as their Pillars

The Coaching Staff is Setting a New Culture with Communication and Accountability as their Pillars
Canucks For Kids Help Newcomers to Canada Participate In Hockey, ‘Full Circle’ Moment for Hockey 4 Youth Founder 

Canucks For Kids Help Newcomers to Canada Participate In Hockey, ‘Full Circle’ Moment for Hockey 4 Youth Founder 
Joshua Scores Two Goals, Demko Picks Up Shutout In Win Over Panthers 

Joshua Scores Two Goals, Demko Picks Up Shutout In Win Over Panthers 
Game Notes: Canucks vs. Panthers

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Panthers
Luongo Night and a Panthers-Canucks Game Will Make for a Tremendous Thursday Evening 

Luongo Night and a Panthers-Canucks Game Will Make for a Tremendous Thursday Evening 
General Manager Patrik Allvin is Defining a New Culture of Canucks Hockey

General Manager Patrik Allvin is Defining a New Culture of Canucks Hockey
Boeser’s Hat Trick Lifts Canucks Past Tampa Bay Lightning

Boeser’s Hat Trick Lifts Canucks Past Tampa Bay Lightning
Building Blue: Chatting with Aatu Räty about Settling in and Finding ‘Arki’ in Abbotsford

Building Blue: Chatting with Aatu Räty about Settling in and Finding ‘Arki’ in Abbotsford
Game Notes: Canucks vs. Lightning

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Lightning
Canucks Seek Revenge Against Lightning in Star-Studded Tuesday Affair

Canucks Seek Revenge Against Lightning in Star-Studded Tuesday Affair
Canucks Play ‘Unselfishly’ In 4-3 Win Over Carolina Hurricanes 

Canucks Play ‘Unselfishly’ In 4-3 Win Over Carolina Hurricanes 
Canucks to Recognize Canadian Military Members at 15th Annual Armed Forces Night on December 9th 

Canucks to Recognize Canadian Military Members at 15th Annual Armed Forces Night on December 9th 
Game Notes: Canucks vs. Hurricanes

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Hurricanes
Building Blue: The Developing Duo of Young Goaltenders in Abbotsford

Building Blue: The Developing Duo of Young Goaltenders in Abbotsford