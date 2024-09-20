Canucks' Veteran Core Raise the Bar, Setting Higher Expectations this Season

PR 1
By Lindsey Horsting
@lindseyhorsting Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks open training camp with a new sense of purpose.

Last year’s Pacific Division crown and two round play-off run is in the rear-view mirror, but success and important lessons learned should help drive this group forward this coming season.

Helping lead the way is a veteran group of players, that includes defenceman Tyler Myers, who champion those high expectations. The group wants to continually raise the bar and push themselves to new heights.

The standards and expectations are set out at training camp and Myers said they need to take their preparation a step further this campaign.

“There were a lot of positives to take from last year, but we ultimately didn't reach our goal. Every team in the league is pushing for the Cup and as positive of a year as it was, we’ve got to find ways to get better,” said Myers. “We’ve got to find ways to be more prepared going into games, taking it day by day, focusing on the next game. It starts here in camp, making sure we're ready for practices, [and have] good habits because that's going to translate out to the games.”

Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet addressed the team Wednesday evening before training camp to set the tone and explain the expectations for camp and for the season.

“How do you create higher expectations? For me, it’s better practice habits and preparation. Warm your brain before you hit practice, know what you’re doing and embrace hard, it’s going to be hard,” said Tocchet.

Myers echos Tocchet’s sentiments, noting the most important thing for the group coming into this season is realizing that it isn’t going to be easier because of last season’s successes. They gained valuable experience and they have to continue to get better.

"It was great for us to feel what we did last year. To get a taste of the level we found that we had to play at to win games was really important for our group, especially the young guys, and even us older guys who have been around a while, who haven't been at that level in a long time, it was good for us to get back. We just have to build off of it,” he shared.

The veteran blueliner knows the importance of creating good habits early in the season and making sure they’re diligent about putting in the work. Winning in the playoffs is hard and Myers knows that every bit of extra work you put in can be the difference between winning and losing.

“You just come to the realization that the league is so close, we were up 3-2 on a team that went to game seven in the cup final. That's how close it is and you have to come in each and every day ready to work and make sure that you're prepared in every way; off the ice, making sure you feel good physically, making sure you're in the right place mentally, and ask questions if you don't know,” Myers said.

As a head coach, Rick Tocchet encourages anyone to come ask questions with his open-door policy and the veterans, like Myers, are a wealth of knowledge to help their teammates as well.

J.T. Miller joined the Canucks the same year as Myers for the 2019-20 season. Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes are entering their seventh seasons with Vancouver, and the longest-tenured Canuck Brock Boeser gets ready for his ninth season in the blue and green.

“Raising our standard, I think that's where we had to start, and I think it was a really good step last year, and we need to raise it even more coming into this year,” Myers said.

With a renewed focus on preparation, practice habits and accountability the Canucks are committed to taking another step this season. The veteran core is determined to instill a winning mindset that starts at training camp. They know it won’t be easy, but they are embracing the challenge and believe that by pushing themselves and each other, they can meet new goals and continue to set new standards for the team.

