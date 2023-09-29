Canucks To Recognize National Day For Truth And Reconciliation At Two Pre-Season Games 

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks today announced that National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (September 30) will be commemorated on two separate occasions this pre-season at games on Saturday, September 30 vs the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Arena and Wednesday, October 4 vs the Seattle Kraken at Abbotsford Centre. These games will mark the third annual commemoration of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation during the Canucks pre-season and the 10th anniversary of the Orange Shirt Society, at Rogers Arena and Abbotsford Centre.

Canucks Sports & Entertainment is honoured to live, work, and play on the traditional ancestral and unceded lands of the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations. The organization acknowledges the legacy of injustice towards Indigenous Peoples and are committed to supporting truth and reconciliation by using their platform to amplify local First Nations communities.

“Our organization recognizes the important role we can play in highlighting voices from local First Nation communities to help educate and spread awareness of the importance of Truth and Reconciliation,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports and Entertainment, Business Operations. “Across our organization - and with our fans on these two evenings - we are honoured to commemorate alongside our First Nation communities.’

The organization has implemented these events to celebrate diversity and inclusion, allowing everyone to feel valued and welcomed.

Before each game, teams will be joined at centre ice by special guests for a ceremonial puck drop. Special guests on September 30 at Rogers Arena include representatives from the Musqueam, Squamish, Tsleil-Waututh & Kamloops First Nations. Special guests on October 4 at Abbotsford Centre include representatives from the Sumas & Matsqui Nations. Along with the ceremonial puck drops, there will be a performance of a Coast Salish Prayer Song, moment of silence, and a traditional dance to honour victims and survivors of residential schools. A representative of a First Nation community will also be sharing their story with Vancouver Canucks players before the game on Saturday.

To help implement action, the Canucks have partnered with Musqueam artists, Victoria Friesen and Chase Gray, to create the team’s 2023 orange shirt design. Principles of “Every Child Matters” will be incorporated to honour National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, helping continue traditions of passing down history and stories of indigenous communities in British Columbia and around Canada through art. All the proceeds from retail sales of t-shirts will be donated to the Orange Shirt Society and are available at Vanbase.ca and at the games while quantities last.

Along with these two events, on December 5, the team will be celebrating the history and culture of First Nations peoples during their annual First Nations Celebration game when the Vancouver Canucks take on the New Jersey Devils.