Canucks to Recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation  

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks announced today that National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, observed on September 30, will be commemorated on two separate occasions during the 2024 preseason: Tuesday, September 24 vs the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Arena and Wednesday, September 25 vs the Calgary Flames at Abbotsford Centre. These games mark the fourth annual commemoration of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and the 11th anniversary of the Orange Shirt Society at Rogers Arena and Abbotsford Centre.

Canucks Sports & Entertainment is honoured to live, work, and play on the traditional ancestral and unceded lands of the Musqueam, Squamish, Tsleil-Waututh, Matsqui, and Sumas First Nations. The organization acknowledges the legacy of injustice towards Indigenous Peoples and is committed to supporting truth and reconciliation by using its platform to amplify local First Nations communities.

“Our organization recognizes the importance that we play in promoting local First Nations’ voices to help educate, inform, and spread awareness about Truth and Reconciliation,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “Throughout our organization and with our fanbase, we are honoured to commemorate, learn, and grow alongside and with the help of our First Nations communities.”

On September 24, the Canucks will host Chief Wayne Sparrow of Musqueam First Nation, Squamish Council Representative Syexwaliya (Ann Whonnock), and Chief Jen Thomas of Tsleil-Waututh First Nation, each of whom will be joined by a member of the future of their Nation. Drummers from Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations will also be performing the Salish Anthem, and there will be an intermission performance by Powwow dancers from Williams Lake First Nation.

September 25 will see Chief Dalton Silver from Sumas First Nation and Chief Alice McKay of Matsqui First Nation leading a land acknowledgment ahead of the game. There will also be a traditional welcome song shared by members from the Sumas and Matsqui First Nations. Captain Quinn Hughes will dress for the game in Abbotsford alongside other Canucks regulars Elias Pettersson, Tyler Myers, and newcomer Jake DeBrusk.

This year, the Canucks have partnered with Musqueam artists Nova Wolf and Chase Gray to create the team’s 2024 orange shirt design. Principles of “Every Child Matters” will be incorporated to commemorate National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, continuing the tradition of passing down history and stories of Indigenous communities in British Columbia and around Canada through art. All proceeds from sales of the t-shirts will be donated to the Orange Shirt Society and are available at Vanbase.ca and at the games while quantities last.