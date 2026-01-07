CANUCKS TO HOST 9TH ANNUAL PRIDE NIGHT ON JANUARY 21ST

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks are proud to host their 9th annual Pride Night at Rogers Arena on January 21st at 7:00pm, when the team takes on the Washington Capitals. The evening celebrates the vibrant 2SLGBTQIA+ community and reinforces Canucks Sports & Entertainment’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that hockey is welcoming, inclusive, and accessible to everyone.

“Pride Night provides a meaningful opportunity to celebrate the 2SLGBTQIA+ community while highlighting the importance of representation and inclusion,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “We remain committed to fostering a welcoming environment where fans of all backgrounds feel valued, supported, and connected, and we look forward to celebrating this special evening with our community.”

This year’s Pride inspired Canucks logo was created by Brent Haddow, an artist whose work draws on classical printmaking techniques and a passion for storytelling through visual design. The logo features elements that embody the themes of courage, authenticity, and love. Brent explained, “Carving your own path in life is so important, and for many queer people, that truly begins when you find the courage to live authentically in your own skin.” The curved lines in the design evoke flowing water and reflect the emergence of the Canucks Orca from beneath the ice, symbolizing strength and movement. The diverse hearts featured throughout the logo represent love in all its forms, shapes, and colours, and the mosaic of colours, arranged in contrasting groupings, is reminiscent of stained glass, serving as a symbol of your unique inner light shining through. Fans can celebrate this meaningful night with merchandise featuring Brent’s brand-new design, including hoodies, t-shirts, pucks, keychains, and more, available at Vanbase.ca and at the team store.

Key highlights for the Pride Night celebration include:

Party on the Plaza: Arrive early! The Party on the Plaza begins at 5:00pm and features special Pride light-up letters for photo opportunities, and an electrifying dance performance by Zynth and Co!

In-Game Entertainment: Watch Artist John Ferrie in action throughout the night as he brings the on-ice excitement to life on canvas, with the finished artwork to be auctioned off at the Dice & Ice Gala! Catch Stephen Scaccia for the live anthem and expect more unforgettable moments throughout the game in celebration of Pride!

Pride Celebration Market: Explore the Pride market on the concourse between Sections 101–103, featuring vendors and organizations from the community. Out on Patrol: Out on Patrol is an incorporated non-profit peer support organization for 2SLGBTQ+ members of law enforcement. The society is focused on community engagement, charitable work, and education. Cutting Edges: Learn more about Cutting Edges, an organization that provides and promote a safe, friendly and fun environment for LGBTQ+ hockey players and any other hockey players wishing to participate. QMUNITY: QMUNITY is an organization that offers a welcoming space where queer, trans, and Two-Spirit people can connect, grow, and thrive within a supportive community. Rainbow Refugee: Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Rainbow Refugee promotes safe, equitable migration and fosters communities of belonging for individuals fleeing persecution related to their Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression, and Sex Characteristics (SOGIESC) or HIV status.

Exclusive Merch: Don't forget to check out the Team Store to shop the new Pride Collection, featuring T-shirts, hoodies, pucks, pins, buttons, and lanyards, also available on Vanbase.ca

In addition, the Canucks for Kids Fund will donate $20,000 to QMUNITY to support their important initiatives.

Be a part of the 9th annual Pride Night and celebrate the amazing 2SLGBTQIA+ community! Grab your tickets today HERE!

For more information on our community initiatives and Community & Fan Engagement Nights, visit canucks.com/events. For tickets to these experiences, visit tickets.canucks.com.

Upcoming Fan & Community Engagement Nights: