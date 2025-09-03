CANUCKS TO HOST 41ST ANNUAL JAKE MILFORD TOURNAMENT, PRESENTED BY KPMG

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks and Canucks For Kids Fund (CFKF) are proud to host the 41st annual Jake Milford Canucks Charity Invitational Golf Tournament, presented by KPMG, taking place at Northview Golf and Country Club in Surrey, BC on Monday, September 8.

For over four decades, the Jake Milford Charity Invitational has been a significant event, raising more than $588,000 at last year’s event in support of the Canucks For Kids Fund and the Vancouver Canucks Alumni Foundation. It is a celebration of our past and our present, coming together to kick off the season and raise important funds to support the kids and families in BC.

This year’s online raffle, sponsored by Britton Diamonds, features an 18K White Gold Diamond bracelet with 3.5ct Diamonds, valued at $16,600. Tickets are on sale now, giving fans an opportunity to support two vital charities to our communities.

The online prize raffle is open now at canucks.com/milfordraffle. All sales close at 5:00pm PT on Monday, September 8. Winners will be contacted by a Canucks For Kids Fund representative within two business days following the draw.

Raffle ticket pricing is as follows:

3 Tickets for $100

1 Ticket for $50

Looking for some extraordinary experiences? Check out the online auction until Monday, September 8 at 5:30pm at canucksjakemilford.com for your chance to win some incredible prizes, including:

Two tickets to The Who on September 23 at Rogers Arena

Two tickets to Korn on October 1 at Rogers Arena

Two tickets to Shawn Mendes on October 12 at Rogers Arena

Two tickets to Eric Church on November 6 at Rogers Arena

Two tickets to John Legend on December 3 at Rogers Arena

Chef’s tasting menu for two with wine pairings at Blue Water Café

Chef’s tasting menu for two with wine pairings at CinCin

Chef’s tasting menu for two with wine pairings at Elisa

Chef’s tasting menu for two with wine pairings at Araxi

The Canucks for Kids Fund online 50/50 raffle is also open at vancouvercanucks5050.com with an estimated jackpot of $100,000! The following ticket packages are available:

500 Tickets for $100

225 Tickets for $50

100 Tickets for $25

5 Tickets for $10

The take-home prize is fifty percent (50%) of the total final jackpot amount. Sales close at 5:00pm PT on September 8, and the winning ticket number will be posted online at vancouvercanucks5050.com shortly after the draw following the close of sales.

Online tickets can only be purchased by fans located within British Columbia at the time of purchase. Must be 19+ to play. Know your limit, play within it.

About Canucks For Kids Fund

The Canucks For Kids Fund (CFKF) dedicates resources to assist charities which support children’s health and wellness, education, social impact programming, and the development of grassroots hockey throughout British Columbia. Thanks to the generosity of our fans, donors, players, employees and sponsor partners, the Canucks For Kids Fund has granted more than $114 million to charities in British Columbia over the last 39 years.