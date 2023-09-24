Canucks Sign Sawyer Mynio to a Three-Year, Entry Level Contract

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms on a three-year, entry level contract with defenceman Sawyer Mynio, who was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round, 89th overall at the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

“Sawyer has gained some valuable experience since we drafted him, taking part in our summer development camp, Penticton Young Stars Tournament and our Training Camp in Victoria.” said Allvin. “We have liked the way he has looked on the ice and our staff is looking forward to helping him improve his game and skillset in the years to come.”

Mynio, 18, recently completed his second Western Hockey League season with the Seattle Thunderbirds, recording 31 points (5-26-31) and 40 penalty minutes in 68 games played. He finished the regular season tying fourth overall among WHL defencemen in plus-minus with a +50 rating, helping the Thunderbirds secure a playoff berth. The left-shot defenceman produced four points (1-3-4) throughout 19 playoff games, contributing to the club’s 2023 WHL Championship victory and subsequent advancement to the Memorial Cup Final.

In 115 career WHL games all played with Seattle, the 6’1”, 173-pound defenceman notched 42 points (9-33-42) and 62 penalty minutes. The Kamloops, BC, native has also appeared in 40 playoff games with the Thunderbirds, registering 4 points (1-3-4) and ten penalty minutes.