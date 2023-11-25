Canucks Sign Nils Aman To A Two-Year Contract Extension

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Nils Aman on a two-year contract.

“Nils has worked hard on his development since we brought him into our organization,” said Allvin. “He is a smart two-way hockey player who uses his speed to his advantage. We will continue to work with Nils to help him grow and improve his game.”

Aman, 23, made his NHL debut with Vancouver last season recording 16 points (4-12-16) and 18 penalty minutes in 68 games played. In 32 career AHL games, as spent with the Abbotsford Canucks, Aman has accumulated 24 points (12-12-14) and 10 penalty minutes.

Prior to his North American career, Aman played 110 career SHL games with Leksands IF, recording 27 points (9-18-27) and 18 penalty minutes while adding a point (1-0-1) in 7 career playoff games.

The Avesta, Sweden native has represented his country on the international stage on multiple occasions, totaling 13 points (2-11-13) and six penalty minutes in 29 games. Most recently, he was selected to represent Sweden at the 2022 IIHF World Championship.

The 6'2", 185-pound forward was originally drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the sixth round, 167th overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.