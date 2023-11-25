News Feed

Canucks' Back-to-Back Games Kicks Off 5 Consecutive Against Pacific Division Opponents

GAME NOTES | Canucks at Kraken

Canucks Alumni Event Raises Money for Initiatives Province-Wide

Canucks Commemorate 25th Anniversary of Hockey Fights Cancer

Abbotsford’s Focus on Development Creates Long-Term Vision for Future NHLers

Myers Finds ‘Calmness’ in His Game, Embracing Predictability of Tocchet’s System

Quinn Hughes Leads Canucks into Colorado for a Battle of Western Conference Contenders

GAME NOTES | Canucks at Avalanche

Hughes Gets 30th Point of the Season, Canucks Beat Sharks 3-1

Canucks Look to Protect Home Ice Against Sharks on Monday Night

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Sharks

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Kraken

Minor Hockey Skate at Rogers Arena Continues Diwali Celebrations

Feel Good, Play Good: Linus Karlsson Putting In Work For the Next Level 

Canucks Return Home to Rogers Arena to Face the Seattle Kraken on Saturday Night

A Celebration Of Acceptance: Canucks To Host 5th Annual Autism Acceptance Night

Practice How You Play: DeSmith’s Strong Start Rooted in Preparation, Being In Rotation Early 

Riding Into Calgary With the League’s Top-Three Scorers, Canucks Look to Pick Up a Pair of Points Against Flames

Canucks Sign Nils Aman To A Two-Year Contract Extension

By Canucks Communications
@Canucks Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Nils Aman on a two-year contract.

“Nils has worked hard on his development since we brought him into our organization,” said Allvin. “He is a smart two-way hockey player who uses his speed to his advantage. We will continue to work with Nils to help him grow and improve his game.”

Aman, 23, made his NHL debut with Vancouver last season recording 16 points (4-12-16) and 18 penalty minutes in 68 games played. In 32 career AHL games, as spent with the Abbotsford Canucks, Aman has accumulated 24 points (12-12-14) and 10 penalty minutes. 

Prior to his North American career, Aman played 110 career SHL games with Leksands IF, recording 27 points (9-18-27) and 18 penalty minutes while adding a point (1-0-1) in 7 career playoff games.

The Avesta, Sweden native has represented his country on the international stage on multiple occasions, totaling 13 points (2-11-13) and six penalty minutes in 29 games. Most recently, he was selected to represent Sweden at the 2022 IIHF World Championship.

The 6'2", 185-pound forward was originally drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the sixth round, 167th overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.