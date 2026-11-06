The Abbotsford Canucks are the AHL's Hottest Team and Return to Rogers Forum for Four Games in Six Nights

Have you heard the news? The Abbotsford Canucks are the hottest team in the AHL and return to the Rogers Forum for a four-game homestand beginning Friday night against the Ontario Reign.

Let's talk about what the team is doing to give them a seven-game winning streak and their current status as the hottest team in the AHL.

Leadership

The Abbotsford Canucks took some lumps early in the season, but that small dose of reality helped show who the leaders of the room are, and they have been doing the little things it takes to win over the past seven games.

"We've had buy-in when it comes to all the hard things, tracking pucks, shot blocking, doing things for teammates, being tough as a team, and obviously that's only one piece of the game. But that's something that came together pretty quickly," said Head Coach Ryan Papaioannou.

"When you're led by Chase Wouters, as a coach, you're happy to have that every day, but he can't do it all on his own. He's got some guys around him that have been through different experiences in the league. And then, the young guys, we have a group that does things right on a day-to-day basis, and that's easy to say when you get some wins going, but even early when we weren't coming by the win, I felt like the guys were showing up to do their jobs every day."

The players have taken advantage of the ample practice time they have had over the past month and found a groove, making significant improvements throughout the week. Papaioannou believes that the team is doing a good job getting competitive in practice early in the week, and that has created a hunger from the players for game action.

Canucks defenceman Cole Clayton is in his sixth season in the AHL and is having the best offensive start of his career. He credits his coach with an aggressive system that aims to kill plays early and break the puck out quickly.

"Pap is very smart tactically. We have a lot of faceoff plays that we run that have been working; we've been putting a lot of pucks on net off those. We've changed up some things that we were doing at the start of the season after he saw what he thought would work better for us. He's just a really smart hockey guy, and it's rolled over into our success," said Clayton.

Goaltender Ty Young likes that Papaioannou consistently asks players for feedback on how practices are running and whether the intensity can be higher. The coach is challenging players as a group but also individually, and that is getting high praise from the players.

"Pap has been awesome. To have that feedback and communication with the coach is a great thing to have. He has come in and been really good for all of us. His system is obviously working, and all the guys love him," said Young.

"Make Plays, Score Goals"

In Papaioannou's system, all four lines contribute at both ends of the ice, and the defence pairs need to be able to move the puck and bring an offensive punch.