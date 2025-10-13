Canucks Get Back on Rogers Arena Ice for Thanksgiving Monday Game Against Blues

GAME PREVIEW - CDC 26
By Chris Faber

The Vancouver Canucks return home to Rogers Arena on Monday night for a Thanksgiving game against the St. Louis Blues.

Home ice was good to the Canucks in their season opener, as the team scored five goals and picked up its first win of the season.

Brock Boeser and Filip Chytil each have a pair of goals through the Canucks’ first two games. Jake DeBrusk has a couple of assists through as many games.

Thatcher Demko got the start in both games to date, putting up a 0.944 save percentage. Keep an eye out on Canucks Insider’s social media accounts on Monday morning to see if Demko will be back between the pipes or if we will see Kevin Lankinen get his first chance in the crease this season.

Quick Hits on the Competition

  • The Blues lost their season opener against the Minnesota Wild by a count of 5-0, but followed that up with a 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.
  • Former Canuck Pius Suter picked up a goal in their win on Saturday. Suter is playing on the Blues’ third line with Alexandre Texier and Jimmy Snuggerud as his wingers.
  • Jake Neighbours scored a pair of goals on Saturday. He is skating on the top line with Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich.
  • Justin Faulk (23:58 ATOI) and Cam Fowler (23:17) were the two biggest minute-munchers through the Blues’ first two games of the season.
  • Jordan Binnington started in their opener and gave up five goals against the Wild, while Joel Hofer got the call between the pipes on Saturday and allowed two goals on 29 shots.
  • Brayden Schenn has been excellent in the faceoff dot this season, winning 19 of 30 draws for a 66.7% win percentage.

The Story: Hughes History

Quinn Hughes picked up an assist on Brock Boeser’s goal on Saturday, and with that apple, he became the franchise leader for points from a defenceman.

Hughes passed Alex Edler and now has 410 points through 435 games played in Canucks’ colours.

“It means lots. It’s a great organization. A lot of great players coming through over the 56 or 57 years since the Canucks have been around. Honoured for sure,” said Hughes.

When and Where to Watch

Monday’s game is a 4:30 p.m. PT start time, and you can watch the game on Amazon’s Prime Video or listen to Brendan Batchelor’s radio call on Sportsnet 650 and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

