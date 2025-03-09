CANUCKS FOR KIDS FUND 50/50 TO SUPPORT SEDIN FAMILY FOUNDATION ON MARCH 9TH

Vancouver, BC – The Vancouver Canucks and Canucks for Kids Fund (CFKF) announced today that the proceeds from today’s 50/50 raffle will support the Sedin Family Foundation (SFF) as part of their ongoing partnership to fund an annual project supporting families across British Columbia. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at vancouvercanucks5050.com.

The Sedin Family Foundation was established in 2013 by Henrik & Johanna and Daniel & Marinette Sedin, to support children's health and education with a focus on family wellness in communities throughout the province of British Columbia. The Foundation partners with schools, community groups and social service agencies to identify needs and find creative and unique ways to make a difference for children and families. Projects have been funded in communities including Surrey, Vancouver, the District of Kent, Port Hardy, Parksville/Qualicum, Abbotsford, and Kelowna.

"Daniel and Henrik Sedin have always been committed to making a positive impact, both on the ice and in the community,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “Through the Sedin Family Foundation, they continue to enrich lives across British Columbia. Today’s 50/50 raffle is a fantastic chance for our fans to join us in supporting their incredible work and help make a difference in the lives of families across the province."

“We are very grateful that again this year the proceeds from today’s CFKF 50/50 will be directed to the Sedin Family Foundation,” said Henrik Sedin. “Our continued partnership with the Canucks and Canucks for Kids Fund enables us to support many families across British Columbia.”

“Every year we work with organizations doing incredible work supporting children’s health, education and family wellness,” said Daniel Sedin. “We really appreciate how Canucks fans support the 50/50 and our work helping communities and the people throughout the province.”

Last year, the funds raised supported the Quadra Village Community Centre, which has been serving Victoria for over 45 years, offering programs for families, children, and seniors. The SFF also helped Quadra Elementary and George Jay Elementary Schools, serving over 950 students, to provide vital resources for families with children aged 0-18.

ONLINE 50/50 INFORMATION:

Participants can purchase from the following ticket pack options:

· 500 Tickets for $100

· 200 Tickets for $50

· 50 Tickets for $25

· 5 Tickets for $10

· 1 Ticket for $5

Online sales are now live and can be purchased at vancouvercanucks5050.com until the end of the 2nd intermission. The prize is 50 percent of the total final jackpot amount. The winning ticket number will be posted online at canucks.com/5050 shortly after the draw.

Online tickets can only be purchased by fans located within British Columbia at the time of purchase. Must be 19+ to play. Know your limit, play within it.

About the Canucks for Kids Fund

The Canucks for Kids Fund dedicates resources to assist charities which support children’s health and wellness, foster the development of grassroots hockey, and facilitate and encourage education in British Columbia.

Thanks to the generosity of our fans, donors, players, employees and sponsor partners, the Canucks for Kids Fund has granted over $100 million to charities in British Columbia over the last 39 years.

About the Sedin Family Foundation The Sedin Family Foundation was created in 2014 by Henrik, Johanna, Daniel and Marinette Sedin to establish a legacy of giving that reflects their values, interests and commitment to the community where the families live and work. The foundation works to fill immediate needs in two areas - Family Wellness and Children’s Health & Education.