Canucks Finish Canadian Road Trip With 5-2 Win Over Montreal

Both teams battled for a full 60 minutes, with three goals scored between the Canucks and Canadiens in the last two minutes of play.
Casey DeSmith picked up the win between the pipes for Vancouver in the second game of a back-to-back. He stopped 30 of 32 shots and has a 4-0-1 season record.
Teddy Blueger made his debut with the Canucks after missing 14 games due to a lower-body injury and Elias Pettersson got to celebrate his 25th birthday with a win.
Game Recap
Both teams came out of the gates with pace in the first period, but neither team scored, the Canadiens edging shots on goal by a count of 9-8.
Conor Garland scored Vancouver’s first goal on a tip-in from a cross-ice pass through traffic from J.T. Miller. It was Garland’s second goal of the season after scoring the Canucks’ first goal of the year against Edmonton.
Christian Dvorak nearly equalized soon after, but Vancouver challenged the goal, and it was ruled Cole Caufield was offside.
A few minutes later, Ilya Mikheyev scored Vancouver’s second goal of the night, unassisted, capitalizing on Jake Allen having lost his stick during play in front of the net.
Dakota Joshua scored the third goal on a rebound from a Garland shot. Garland took his second shot of the sequence with Pius Suter and Joshua crashing the net and Joshua was in position to fire it in.
The Canucks took a 3-0 lead into the second intermission, but they would be without Carson Soucy the rest of the game after he was hit on the back of his leg blocking a shot, finishing the game with five defencemen.
The Canucks had no penalty minutes through the first two periods, but the Canadiens drew two penalties in the third, just over a minute apart and were able to capitalize on the power play.
Mike Matheson scored on the man advantage with just over 13 minutes remaining in the game, Vancouver holding a 3-1 lead.
Montreal pulled Allen with two minutes remaining and Brock Boeser scored an empty-netter to extend the lead back to three goals.
Soon after, Arber Xhekaj scored to bring Montreal within two, but Phil Di Giuseppe scored a second empty-net goal off a pass from Miller, putting Vancouver up 5-2, and they rode the three-goal lead all the way until the horn sounded.
The Canucks head home and will take on the New York Islanders at Rogers Arena on Wednesday, November 15th at 7 p.m.