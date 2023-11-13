Canucks Finish Canadian Road Trip With 5-2 Win Over Montreal

The Canucks’ third line was cooking in Montreal, helping the club improve to 11-3-1 on the season.

Conor Garland and Dakota Joshua each had a goal and an assist, and Garland says he’s feeling good about his game and how the team is playing.

“Our top guys are producing well and our line, when we get a chip in, we will chip in and we feel good about our game as a line right now,” he said, adding, “Dak [Dakota] has had so many chances this road trip actually, so just to see him get one was good.”

“We feel confident when we’re put out there late in games and really at any time against any line. Our system is so easy to follow that if you’re focused on your detail, it makes you look good as well,” Garland said.