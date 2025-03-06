Canucks Down Ducks 3-2 to Begin Four-Game Homestand

GAME RECAP - CDC
By Lindsey Horsting
@lindseyhorsting Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks exploded for three unanswered goals in the second period, two of them off the rush, to beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 at Rogers Arena.

Head Coach Rick Tocchet liked that his team played north, moving the puck well, staying on the attack and opening up scoring opportunities.

“The speed through the neutral zone, getting the puck in the middle with some speed, getting some people to the net. Obviously, Jake's goal was big, that was a nice under the bar type of goal. When you're looking for it, he can supply that for us,” Tocchet said.

Tocchet said they are a team that needs to score by committee. He liked the depth scoring, mentioning the team must keep their work boots on for the remainder of the season.

“Obviously it’s a good win, but we’ve got to get back to work tomorrow. That's the way it is the next six weeks. We're in a race; we should be excited about this. We should embrace this and have some fun with it. But tomorrow we have to work, we’ve got some stuff we've got to iron out, that's just the way we’ve got to do it,” Tocchet said.

Vancouver finished with 36 shots on goal and won 70.7% of their faceoffs, while also putting their bodies on the line with 15 blocked shots.

Jake DeBrusk, who scored his 22nd goal of the season, said it was a great start to the homestand. With the Ducks playing their second of a back-to-back, DeBrusk spoke about the group just keeping their foot on the gas and continuing to limit Anaheim’s chances.

“I thought we started off the game well, they made their pushes, but we held serve and a couple guys made some great defensive efforts,” DeBrusk said.

Carson Soucy scored his third goal of the season, saying that depth scoring is important down the stretch as the team is trying to make a playoff push.

“Just as a group, we did a good job creating tonight. But it's always nice when you can help a team get a win with this late in the season,” Soucy said.

Kevin Lankinen turned aside 14 of the 16 shots he faced.

Goals

In the first period, Sam Colangelo gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead that carried them into the first intermission.

In the second period on the power play and off a pass from Brock Boeser, DeBrusk scored on a breakaway with the flick of his wrist to equalize.

“I mean, it's something that we look for honestly every time, because it's a pretty easy play. But, at the same point, the timing has got to be perfect, it depends on their sets, maybe it's a two-on-one, or things like that. So, it just worked out great,” DeBrusk said.

With a stretch pass from Filip Hronek, Teddy Blueger took the puck and patiently timed his shot, ripping the puck from the right circle and beating Anaheim goaltender John Gibson glove side.

The Ducks changed Gibson at 13:48 for Lukas Dostal, Dostal finishing the rest of the game.

Carson Soucy scored a one-timer off a pass from Nils Höglander to give the Canucks a 3-1 lead going into the final break.

"Just a good play by Högs. I know when I'm that low, you have a good chance of beating the goalie if you get good wood on it and obviously just good net presence by our guys – almost too good,” Soucy said.

In the third period, Ducks’ defenceman Brian Dumoulin scored at 13:27, bringing Anaheim within one goal, but the Canucks held them off for a 3-2 win.

Up Next

The Canucks are back at Rogers Arena to host the Minnesota Wild Friday, March 7th at 7 p.m. PT.

News Feed

Musqueam Artist Cole Sparrow-Crawford Weaves Tradition into Design for First Nations Night

Building Blue: A Healthy Anthony Romani is Excited and Prepared for Fourth Run at OHL Playoffs

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Ducks

Beginning Five-Game Homestand with Pacific Division Battle Against Ducks

The Fire That Fuels Kiefer Sherwood’s Unconventional Path

CANUCKS HONOURED TO HOST 7TH ANNUAL FIRST NATIONS CELEBRATION, PRESENTED BY ROGERS 

Game Notes: Canucks at Kraken

Wrapping Up Five-Game Road Trip with Saturday Night Matchup in Seattle

Canucks Sports and Entertainment and BCLC Partner for Special Community Experience for Downtown Eastside

‘Every time he opens his mouth, I seem to be laughing’: Jake DeBrusk is Scoring Goals and Helping Bring the Locker Room Together in First Season with Canucks

Closing Out California Component of Road Trip with Canucks in Anaheim to Face Ducks

Game Notes: Canucks at Ducks

Canucks Hold Off Late Push and Beat Kings 3-2 in OT

Building Blue: Leaning on his Experience, Sawyer Mynio Embraces Third Run at WHL Playoffs

Game Notes: Canucks at Kings

Road Trip Continues as Canucks Prepare to Battle Kings in Sunny Los Angeles

Black Excellence Skate Inspires Next Generation of Hockey Players in Vancouver

Canucks Face Utah in Second Night of Back-to-Back Games Following Break