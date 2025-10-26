Canucks Continue Homestand with Oilers in Town for a Pacific Division Showdown on Sunday Night

Garland picked up his 300th career point on his goal. He has 204 of those points as a Canuck.
Jake DeBrusk now has two power play goals this year and leads the Canucks in that category. He has had 13 scoring chances and created five rebounds through 39:10 of power play ice time. DeBrusk led the team last season with 14 power play goals.
Quick Hits on the Competition
- The Oilers lost 3-2 to the Kraken on Saturday night.
- Evan Bouchard leads the defence and is first on the Oilers for average ice time per game. He is playing 24:03 per game and has a goal and two assists through nine games.
- Stuart Skinner was in net for the Oilers on Saturday night. Their backup goaltender is Calvin Pickard, who has made three starts this season and has a 2-1-0 record with a .844% save percentage and a 3.37 goals-against average.
- Conor McDavid leads the Oilers with 11 points (1g-10a) in nine games.
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Leon Draisaitl are tied for the team lead in goals with five apiece.
- Draisaitl has two power play goals and one shorthanded goal this season.
- Their power play is ranked sixth in the league with a 29.6% conversion rate.
The Story: Petey’s Two-Way Game
Elias Pettersson had his first three-point game of the season on Saturday night, and head coach Adam Foote liked a lot about his game.
“He played a great hockey game,” said the head coach after Saturday’s game. “He was matched up against the top line, and he was feeling it. I thought he did a lot of great things. He had the big hit, he was physical, he was everywhere, all over the ice. And I liked his game.”
Pettersson is now up to seven points (2g-5a) in nine games, with two goals and three assists for five points in his last four outings.
In 106:24 of five-on-five ice time, Pettersson has been on the ice for six goals scored and two goals against. He is second in the NHL for shot blocks from a forward at five-on-five with 14 on the year.
Canucks’ Top Performers over the Last Five Games
Conor Garland: 2g-4a-6p
Elias Pettersson: 2g-3a-5p
Quinn Hughes: 0g-4a-4p
Filip Hronek: 0g-3a-3p
Max Sasson: 2g-0a-2p
Jake DeBrusk: 2g-0a-2p
When and Where to Watch
Sunday’s game is at 7:00 p.m. PT, and you can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen to Brendan Batchelor’s radio call on Sportsnet 650 and the Sportsnet Radio Network.