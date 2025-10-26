Canucks Continue Homestand with Oilers in Town for a Pacific Division Showdown on Sunday Night

Garland picked up his 300th career point on his goal. He has 204 of those points as a Canuck.

Jake DeBrusk now has two power play goals this year and leads the Canucks in that category. He has had 13 scoring chances and created five rebounds through 39:10 of power play ice time. DeBrusk led the team last season with 14 power play goals.

Quick Hits on the Competition

The Oilers lost 3-2 to the Kraken on Saturday night.

Evan Bouchard leads the defence and is first on the Oilers for average ice time per game. He is playing 24:03 per game and has a goal and two assists through nine games.

Stuart Skinner was in net for the Oilers on Saturday night. Their backup goaltender is Calvin Pickard, who has made three starts this season and has a 2-1-0 record with a .844% save percentage and a 3.37 goals-against average.

Conor McDavid leads the Oilers with 11 points (1g-10a) in nine games.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Leon Draisaitl are tied for the team lead in goals with five apiece.

Draisaitl has two power play goals and one shorthanded goal this season.

Their power play is ranked sixth in the league with a 29.6% conversion rate.

The Story: Petey’s Two-Way Game

Elias Pettersson had his first three-point game of the season on Saturday night, and head coach Adam Foote liked a lot about his game.

“He played a great hockey game,” said the head coach after Saturday’s game. “He was matched up against the top line, and he was feeling it. I thought he did a lot of great things. He had the big hit, he was physical, he was everywhere, all over the ice. And I liked his game.”

Pettersson is now up to seven points (2g-5a) in nine games, with two goals and three assists for five points in his last four outings.

In 106:24 of five-on-five ice time, Pettersson has been on the ice for six goals scored and two goals against. He is second in the NHL for shot blocks from a forward at five-on-five with 14 on the year.

Canucks’ Top Performers over the Last Five Games

Conor Garland: 2g-4a-6p

Elias Pettersson: 2g-3a-5p

Quinn Hughes: 0g-4a-4p

Filip Hronek: 0g-3a-3p

Max Sasson: 2g-0a-2p

Jake DeBrusk: 2g-0a-2p

When and Where to Watch

Sunday’s game is at 7:00 p.m. PT, and you can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen to Brendan Batchelor’s radio call on Sportsnet 650 and the Sportsnet Radio Network.