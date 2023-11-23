Canucks Commemorate 25th Anniversary of Hockey Fights Cancer

Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Canucks are proud to host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Tuesday, November 28 when the team takes on the Anaheim Ducks. Since its inception in 1988, Hockey Fights Cancer has brought all 32 teams together annually in support of cancer patients and their families.

“We are honoured to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Hockey Fights Cancer, while raising critical funds in support of the ongoing fight against cancer,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “This important initiative unites our fans and reinforces the collective strength and resilience within our community, as we stand together to inspire hope and courage for those affected by cancer.”

Activities scheduled for our Hockey Fights Cancer Night:

• The Hockey Fights Cancer jersey auction is currently live on Vanbase with proceeds benefitting the Canucks for Kids Fund (CFKF) in support of the fight against cancer. The auction will close on Thursday, November 24 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

• Fans are also invited to show their support at the game by writing on the Hockey Fights Cancer “I Fight For” wall located at section 102 and sharing on social media using the hashtag #HockeyFightsCancer.

• At section 111, fans can purchase a commemorative Mystery Puck signed by a Canucks player, with all proceeds benefiting Hockey Fights Cancer.

• Recognition of kids from BC Children’s Hospital oncology unit in a pre-game ceremony.

• Hockey Fights Cancer pins will be worn by coaches, media, and Canucks Senior Leadership team.

• “I Fight For” signs from players and staff will be placed outside the Canucks dressing room to inspire players before they take the ice.

• The Vancouver Canucks are also announcing a $20,000 donation that will be distributed between West Coast Kids Cancer Foundation, BC Cancer, Canadian Cancer Society and Melanoma Canada. Fans can learn more about the vital work these organizations are doing by visiting their respective booths located between sections 101-103.

About Hockey Fights Cancer:

For the past 25 years the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players' Association have united players, teams, coaches, broadcasters, caregivers, doctors, nurses, patients, survivors, and fans behind the powerful Hockey Fights Cancer initiative at the national level through the NHL and NHLPA, and hyper-local level across the 32 NHL teams. Each season, every team hosts their own Hockey Fights Cancer night, and celebrates their hockey/cancer community locally, typically in November - Hockey Fights Cancer month. This remarkable initiative has raised over $32 million since its inception and has been at the forefront of raising awareness and supporting those affected by cancer, touching the lives of millions. For more information about Hockey Fights Cancer, please visit www.HockeyFightsCancer.com.

For more information about tickets to this game and other Community and Fan Engagement nights, please visit canucks.com/tickets.

Canucks Community and Fan Engagement Nights through to NHL All-Star break:

• First Nations Celebration Night, December 5 vs New Jersey Devils, presented by Rogers

• Armed Forces Night, December 9 vs Carolina Hurricanes, presented by Cavendish

• Roberto Luongo Ring of Honour Night, December 14 vs Florida Panthers, presented by TD

• Holiday Season Celebration, December 23 vs San Jose Sharks, presented by Canadian Tire

• Pride Night, January 18 vs Arizona Coyotes, presented by Stanley Park Brewing

• Lunar New Year, January 27 vs Columbus Blue Jackets, presented by TD