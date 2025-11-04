Canucks Come Up Clutch with Last-Second Overtime Goal to Take Two Points in Nashville

The Vancouver Canucks wrapped up their road trip with a last-second overtime win in Nashville as Brock Boeser led the team with two goals and an assist in the victory.

Boeser scored the game-winning, overtime goal with a second remaining in the game, and it tied him with Tony Tanti for eighth in franchise history when it comes to game-winning goals.

“I feel like I’ve been snake-bitten here lately. But, we just didn’t want to give up there at the end,” said Boeser. “Petey made a nice play to me, luckily, I put it in the net.”

Going 2-1-0 on a road trip where the team was missing a lot of bodies was huge for Boeser, who said he was very proud of the group returning home with a .500 record.

Quinn Hughes played 28:05 in his first game back in the lineup after missing four games. The captain finished the night with six shots on net, was a +2, and blocked two shots.

“It was nice,” said Head Coach Adam Foote about having his captain back in the lineup. “We all know what Huggy brings. He was all over the place early in that game, creating, and our game plan worked down low in the offensive end, and I thought we could have had a couple more. Their goalie played good.”

Foote was proud of how his team remained calm when the Preds tied it up late in the third period. He liked how his team played in the final frame, and that Elias Pettersson played a smart game and really got going later in the game.

Thatcher Demko picked up his fifth win of the season, stopping 25 of the 29 shots he faced.

Goals

Filip Forsberg opened the scoring 6:47 into the first period after he picked up his own rebound while crashing the net. It was Forsberg’s team-leading sixth goal of the season.

The Canucks punched back on their first power play attempt of the game, when Evander Kane scored his first goal as a Canuck. Kane wired a slap shot from the right half-wall, and it beat Saros to make it 1-1. That score remained into the first intermission.