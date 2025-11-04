Canucks Come Up Clutch with Last-Second Overtime Goal to Take Two Points in Nashville

GAME RECAP - CDC 52
By Chris Faber

The Vancouver Canucks wrapped up their road trip with a last-second overtime win in Nashville as Brock Boeser led the team with two goals and an assist in the victory.

Boeser scored the game-winning, overtime goal with a second remaining in the game, and it tied him with Tony Tanti for eighth in franchise history when it comes to game-winning goals.

“I feel like I’ve been snake-bitten here lately. But, we just didn’t want to give up there at the end,” said Boeser. “Petey made a nice play to me, luckily, I put it in the net.”

Going 2-1-0 on a road trip where the team was missing a lot of bodies was huge for Boeser, who said he was very proud of the group returning home with a .500 record.

Quinn Hughes played 28:05 in his first game back in the lineup after missing four games. The captain finished the night with six shots on net, was a +2, and blocked two shots.

“It was nice,” said Head Coach Adam Foote about having his captain back in the lineup. “We all know what Huggy brings. He was all over the place early in that game, creating, and our game plan worked down low in the offensive end, and I thought we could have had a couple more. Their goalie played good.”

Foote was proud of how his team remained calm when the Preds tied it up late in the third period. He liked how his team played in the final frame, and that Elias Pettersson played a smart game and really got going later in the game.

Thatcher Demko picked up his fifth win of the season, stopping 25 of the 29 shots he faced.

Goals

Filip Forsberg opened the scoring 6:47 into the first period after he picked up his own rebound while crashing the net. It was Forsberg’s team-leading sixth goal of the season.

The Canucks punched back on their first power play attempt of the game, when Evander Kane scored his first goal as a Canuck. Kane wired a slap shot from the right half-wall, and it beat Saros to make it 1-1. That score remained into the first intermission.

Late in the second period, the Canucks went back to work on the power play, and Jake DeBrusk was able to score his team-leading third power play goal of the season.

After establishing their first lead of the game, the Canucks went right back to work, scoring their third goal of the game 2:08 after DeBrusk’s power play marker. Tom Willander rushed a puck into the offensive zone and got it out front, where Brock Boeser scooped up the loose puck and ripped a wrist shot into the back of the net from the slot.

The Predators drew within one with just over a minute remaining in the middle frame when Erik Haula found a top corner on a power play.

The Canucks carried a 3-2 lead into the second intermission.

Kane scored his second goal in the game early in the period as the Canucks had six skaters on the ice with a delayed penalty coming against the Preds. Linus Karlsson made a between-the-back pass to Kane, who was wide open from the right side and ripped the puck into the back of the net.

Michael Bunting scored to cut the lead to one with 8:08 remaining in the third period. It was Bunting’s fourth goal of the season.

Nick Blankenburg scored his first goal of the season for Nashville’s second power play goal of the game, and we had a 4-4 tie with 3:23 remaining in the frame.

The game finished regulation with a 4-4 tie, and we were off to overtime.

With 10 seconds remaining, Head Coach Adam Foote called a timeout, and after a scramble in the corner, Elias Pettersson chopped the puck toward the net, where Boeser went to the backhand and made no mistake.

Up Next

The Canucks return to Rogers Arena to face the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, November 5th, at 7:00 p.m. PT.

