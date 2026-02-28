Canucks’ Black Excellence Skate Builds Community On and Off the Ice

The Vancouver Canucks will host their second annual Black Excellence Skate at Rogers Arena this weekend, an event that continues to grow in impact and intention after a powerful debut last season.

What began as an opportunity to bring young players together has evolved into something far greater. It’s a space where representation is visible, connections are formed, and participants leave with a renewed sense of belonging in the game of hockey.

Canucks Manager of Community Partnerships and Hockey Development, Rod Brathwaite, heard the response firsthand from the players and their parents after last year’s skate. The feedback reinforced how meaningful it was to be in an environment designed for them.

Brathwaite says being able to provide a new opportunity to kids who play hockey is impactful and is worth every minute of preparation.

“It's very exciting, and it's a great opportunity to provide new experience for anyone and it makes coming to work even better,” Brathwaite said.

“It's something that's close to me, so, like anyone, if you do something that's close to you and you see the smiles on people's faces, and they walk away with a sense of time well spent, it means a lot.”

Former NHL winger John Craighead is back for his second guest coach appearance. Craighead brings more than five decades of hockey experience and a lifelong commitment to growing the game in inclusive ways. From his early playing days in Sicamous, B.C., to his post-playing career in mentorship and community leadership, he understands how powerful representation can be. He is an owner of the PJHL’s Surrey Knights, sits on many Canucks’ committees, and organizes the Canucks’ alumni skate.