CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH LINUS KARLSSON ON A TWO-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Linus Karlsson on a two-year contract with a $2.25 million AAV.

“Linus has taken a number of big steps since joining our organization,” said Allvin. “He has worked hard on his game, and we have been impressed with his development both on and off the ice. A leader last year for our Calder Cup Championship team in Abbotsford, Linus used that momentum and experience to solidify a position this year in Vancouver. We look forward to helping him continue to grow moving forward.”

Karlsson, 26, has skated in 36 games with Vancouver this season, registering 16 points (9-7-16) and 24 penalty minutes. His 50 hits are fourth amongst Canucks forwards, and he has set new career highs in goals, assists, points, and games played this season, surpassing each of his totals from 2024.25.

The 6’1”, 178lbs forward has skated in 63 career games, all with Vancouver, posting 22 points (12-10-22) and 30 penalty minutes, as well as two Stanley Cup playoff games, recording two penalty minutes.

He has also appeared in 164 career AHL games, all with the Abbotsford Canucks, registering 148 points (70-78-148), 126 penalty minutes, and a +18 plus/minus rating. He has played in 36 career Calder Cup playoff games for Abbotsford, scoring 30 points (17-13-30) and 44 penalty minutes. Karlsson led the AHL in playoff goals (14) and points (26) en route to capturing the Calder Cup in 2024.25.

Prior to his time in North America, the Eksjö, SWE native spent the 2021.22 season with Skellefteå AIK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), posting 46 points (26-20-46) in 52 games and was named the SHL’s Rookie of the Year.

Karlsson was originally selected by the San Jose Sharks in the third round, 87th overall, in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.