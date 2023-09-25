Canucks Agree To Terms With Goaltender Ty Young On A Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with goaltender Ty Young, who was originally selected by Vancouver in the fifth round, 144th overall at the 2022 NHL Entry draft.

“Ty has made some improvements since we drafted him last year and we were pleased to see him play meaningful games in the WHL playoffs,” said Allvin. “He has good size and our goalie development team see a lot of potential in his game if he continues to put in the work and follow the plan we have put in place for him moving forward.”

Young, 19, appeared in a career-high 34 games for the Prince George Cougars (WHL) last season, posting a 15-13-4-9 record to go along with a 3.89 goals-against average and .889 save percentage. The 6’3”, 184-pound netminder was also between the pipes for eight playoff games, sending Prince George to the Western Conference Semi-finals.

In 2021.22, the Coaldale, Alberta native split the season between the Cougars, posting a 6-9-3 record, a 3.50 goals-against average and .899 save percentage in 23 games and the Calgary Canucks (AJHL), ranking tied for second league-wide with a .918 save percentage while also registering a 3.38 goals against average throughout 17 games played.