Canucks Agree to Terms with Forward Nate Smith on a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Nate Smith on a one-year, two-way contract.

Smith, 25, appeared in 60 games with the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) in 2023.24, recording 31 points (12-19-31) and 38 penalty minutes.

The 6’0”, 177lbs forward has played 14 career regular season games across two seasons with Arizona, recording four points (2-2-4) and six penalty minutes. In 124 career AHL games, Smith has scored 58 points (24-34-58) and 75 penalty minutes. He has also appeared in one Calder Cup playoff game.

The Tampa, Florida native has represented the United States internationally on two occasions, including the 2017 World Junior A Challenge and 2022 Winter Olympics.

Smith was originally drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in the third round, 91st overall, in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.