Canucks Agree To Terms with Defenceman Filip Hronek on an 8-Year Contract

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with defenceman Filip Hronek on an 8-year contract with a $7.25M AAV.

“Filip has fit in seamlessly on our blueline, giving us stability and strength on the right side,” said Allvin. “His ability to skate, defend and create offence is exactly what you want from a top pairing defenceman. This season he has shown all of us his desire to compete and a willingness to be a leader on this hockey team. We look forward to seeing him continue to help elevate our group and for him to grow both on and off the ice.”

Hronek, 26, appeared in 81 games this season, tallying a career-high 48 points (5-43-48), 38 penalty minutes and a +33 plus-minus rating. He ranked second amongst Canucks defenceman in scoring and fourth amongst all Canucks skaters in assists. He had an 11-game point streak (1-13-14) from October 24th to November 15th, 2023, and a 10-game assist streak (13 assists) from October 24th to November 12th, 2023. His first goal as a member of the Canucks came during a 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders on November 15th. In 2022.23, Hronek’s season in Vancouver was cut short due to injury and he played in only 4 games (0-1-1) for the Canucks.

The Canucks acquired Hronek in a March 1st, 2023, trade with the Detroit Red Wings, picking up the blueliner and a 2023 fourth-round draft pick (Detroit) from the Red Wings in exchange for a 2023 conditional first-round draft pick (New York Islanders) and Vancouver’s own 2023 second-round draft pick.

The 6’0”, 190lbs defenceman has played 390 career regular season games split between Vancouver and Detroit, recording 205 points (35-170-205) and 200 penalty minutes. He has also appeared in 13 post-season matchups, recording two points (1-1-2) during the 2023.24 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Hradec Kralove, CZE native has represented his native Czechia on multiple occasions, including the 2016 and 2017 World Junior Hockey Championships and the 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022 World Championships. He was named the tournament’s Best Defenceman at the 2019 event, having led all blueliners in assists (eight), points (11), and he also captured a bronze medal at the 2022 Worlds.

Hronek was originally selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the second round, 53rd overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.