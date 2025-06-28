VANCOUVER CANUCKS SELECT BRAEDEN COOTES 15TH OVERALL AT THE 2025 NHL ENTRY DRAFT

25.26 Vancouver Canucks - Draft - ROUND 1 - CDC -Braeden Cootes
By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has selected forward Braeden Cootes 15th overall at the 2025 NHL Entry Draft in Los Angeles, California.

“We are so pleased to bring in a player of this quality and character into our organization,” said Allvin. “Braeden is a strong competitor and has proven to be a good leader as well in the Western Hockey League. He profiles as a solid playmaker and has a good motor, and we really like the way Braeden leaves it all on the ice. Our group is really excited to see him continue to develop in the years to come.”

Cootes, 18, appeared in 60 games for the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League (WHL) this season, recording 63 points (26-37-63), 18 penalty minutes, and a +5 plus/minus rating. He also appeared in six playoff games, registering eight points (2-6-8) and four penalty minutes. Cootes led all Thunderbirds players in assists and points and was tied for second in goals. On November 22, 2024, he was named Seattle’s co-captain for the 2024.25 season.

The 5’11”, 183lbs centre has played 131 career regular season games across three seasons with Seattle, scoring 99 points (40-59-99) and 34 penalty minutes.

A native of Sherwood Park, AB, Cootes played for his country on multiple occasions, including the 2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, winning gold, and the 2025 U18 World Championships, serving as captain and winning gold, while also being named one of Canada’s Top Three Players.

Cootes is the eighth player ever selected by Vancouver from the Seattle Thunderbirds, and the first since 2023.

