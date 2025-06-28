2025 First-Round Pick Braeden Cootes Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Discuss Being Drafted to Vancouver 

PodcastEpsiode20

The Canucks newest prospect Braeden Cootes sat down to chat with Canucks Insider Podcast host Chris Faber to talk about his excitement after being drafted, his competitive nature, and how he learned to be a leader.

“I’m so happy to go to Vancouver, so close to home, staying on the west side. I’m at a loss for words, honestly. My mind's going in a million places. I'm so thankful to be drafted, and especially to Vancouver,” Cootes said.

He’s a competitor and his dad’s advice when he was young drives him to be the best he can be every time he steps on the ice. He took a big step in his overall performance this season with the Thunderbirds and said his improvement is a result of his dedication and sticking to the process.

“I'm just a competitive person in general. I want to win at anything I do, obviously. My dad always growing up would tell me, ‘The one thing you can control is your work ethic’ and I've been sticking to that every time I'm on the ice and play like it's my last shift. That's a big part of my game,” Cootes said.

Cootes’ skill and leadership stuck out to Canucks’ scouting staff and he talked about learning how to lead from his parents.

“They raised me to be a good person and lead as well, [and] don't be a follower. For sure my parents [had something to do with that], my dad, my mom, doing the right things, just being a good person. That combined with hockey and my work ethic, and I'd say I lead by example in that category – the good habits and what I do away from the rink as well,” he shared.

When asked what the first thing he thinks about when it comes to the Vancouver Canucks and his answer was clear.

“Quinn Hughes,” Cootes said. “I'm a forward. So, I mean, it's not much in my game that I can really try to take from his, it's a little different. But just the way he skates, and his mindset too. The way he talks about things, and how he wants to get better, and just how good he is – he's an unbelievable player.”

Watch the latest episode here:

For more information about the Canucks Insider Podcast, visit canucks.com/podcast.

News Feed

Vancouver Canucks Select Braeden Cootes 15th Overall in the NHL Entry Draft

VANCOUVER CANUCKS SELECT BRAEDEN COOTES 15TH OVERALL AT THE 2025 NHL ENTRY DRAFT

New Canuck Evander Kane Discusses Trade to his Hometown Team, Canucks Fans’ Passion, and More

NEWS | Evander Kane Media Availability

Patrik Allvin Discusses Evander Kane Trade, Abbotsford Canucks’ Calder Cup Win, and His Team’s First-Round Pick in Upcoming NHL Entry Draft

CANUCKS ACQUIRE FORWARD EVANDER KANE FROM EDMONTON

Junior Canucks Floor Hockey Program Brings Floor Hockey to Sts’ailes Nation

Building Blue: Sawyer Mynio is Along for the Calder Cup Ride and Taking Steps to Prepare for the Jump to Being a Full-Time Pro

‘They’re willing to do anything to win at this point’: The Abbotsford Canucks’ Pride in Blocking Shots is Shining in AHL Playoffs

Scott Young Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Talk About His Playing and Coaching Journey

Ty Young Gained Experience and Grew His Confidence in His First Pro Season

Abbotsford's Strong Special Teams Sparks Series Lead in Calder Cup Finals

Jett Woo and John Stevens Join Canucks Insider Podcast to talk Calder Cup Finals

Building Blue: Anthony Romani Discusses a Year of Learning and His Move to the NCAA Next Season

Abbotsford Canucks Advance to Calder Cup Finals for the First Time in Franchise History

Derek Forbort Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Talk About Re-Signing in Vancouver

Adam Foote Speaks on His New Coaching Staff

VANCOUVER CANUCKS NAME KEVIN DEAN, BRETT MCLEAN, AND SCOTT YOUNG ASSISTANT COACHES