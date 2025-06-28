2025 First-Round Pick Braeden Cootes Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Discuss Being Drafted to Vancouver 

The Canucks newest prospect Braeden Cootes sat down to chat with Canucks Insider Podcast host Chris Faber to talk about his excitement after being drafted, his competitive nature, and how he learned to be a leader.

“I’m so happy to go to Vancouver, so close to home, staying on the west side. I’m at a loss for words, honestly. My mind's going in a million places. I'm so thankful to be drafted, and especially to Vancouver,” Cootes said.

He’s a competitor and his dad’s advice when he was young drives him to be the best he can be every time he steps on the ice. He took a big step in his overall performance this season with the Thunderbirds and said his improvement is a result of his dedication and sticking to the process.

“I'm just a competitive person in general. I want to win at anything I do, obviously. My dad always growing up would tell me, ‘The one thing you can control is your work ethic’ and I've been sticking to that every time I'm on the ice and play like it's my last shift. That's a big part of my game,” Cootes said.

Cootes’ skill and leadership stuck out to Canucks’ scouting staff and he talked about learning how to lead from his parents.

“They raised me to be a good person and lead as well, [and] don't be a follower. For sure my parents [had something to do with that], my dad, my mom, doing the right things, just being a good person. That combined with hockey and my work ethic, and I'd say I lead by example in that category – the good habits and what I do away from the rink as well,” he shared.

When asked what the first thing he thinks about when it comes to the Vancouver Canucks and his answer was clear.

“Quinn Hughes,” Cootes said. “I'm a forward. So, I mean, it's not much in my game that I can really try to take from his, it's a little different. But just the way he skates, and his mindset too. The way he talks about things, and how he wants to get better, and just how good he is – he's an unbelievable player.”

Watch the latest episode here: