CANUCKS ACQUIRE FORWARD EVANDER KANE FROM EDMONTON

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has acquired forward Evander Kane from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

The fourth-round pick initially belonged to the Ottawa Senators, who transferred it to Edmonton on July 15, 2024, before Vancouver acquired it from the Oilers on August 18, 2024.

“Evander is a physical power forward who will add some much-needed size and toughness to our group,” said Allvin. “We like the way he wins puck battles along the boards and handles himself in the dirty areas in front of the net. Evander moves well around the ice and has proven to be a productive goal scorer in the National Hockey League. We are excited to bring him back home to Vancouver and our staff looks forward to working with him this coming season.”

Kane, 33, appeared in 21 playoff games for the Edmonton Oilers in 2024.25, registering 12 points (6-6-12), 44 penalty minutes, and a +4 plus/minus rating, after missing the regular season recovering from an injury.

The 6’2”, 218lbs forward has played in 930 career regular season games, split between the Atlanta Thrashers, Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres, San Jose Sharks, and Oilers, collecting 617 points (326-291-617) and 1186 penalty minutes. In 97 career playoff games, he has posted 55 points (32-23-55), helping Edmonton make consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearances.

A Vancouver, BC native, Kane has represented Canada multiple times internationally, including the 2008 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, winning gold, the 2009 World Junior Hockey Championships, winning gold, and the 2010, 2011, and 2012 World Championships.

Kane was originally selected by the Atlanta Thrashers in the first round, fourth overall, in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.