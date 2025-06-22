Building Blue: Sawyer Mynio is Along for the Calder Cup Ride and Taking Steps to Prepare for the Jump to Being a Full-Time Pro

Mynio had the opportunity to practice and even play in one AHL game with Abbotsford last season, but notes that this year has undoubtedly been a vastly different experience.

“It definitely is different from last year. It’s surreal that we’re in the finals right now. Watching these guys from the first round to this round, it’s a pretty special group to watch,” said Mynio.

“I’m the only prospect here, and a guy who wasn’t on the team during the regular season. So, for them to just keep me around and have some pace out there, it’s kind of like my summer skates, where I am just trying to get better out there every day. But if there’s an injury or anything that happens, I’m ready to go.”

Mynio is focused on improving his game to be ready for the pro level in the coming years, and being able to compete and practice with the AHL club is a giant step in the right direction for the young defenceman.

Every day, he is learning more about being a professional and has taken enjoyment in learning about and partaking in the culture in Abbotsford.

“Seeing the competition from the guys and watching from up above every night, competing in the corners, in front of the net, and you see in practice, too. They don’t take a day off when they’re out on the ice,” he said.

“It’s pretty similar to the WHL. Just playing every other day; it’s kind of similar in that way. But these guys here are just so much bigger, faster, and stronger. It’s a lot more intense out there, and I should be ready for this in the next couple of years.”

Taking in the action at the Abbotsford Centre through these playoffs has been an eye-opener for Mynio. He knew that Canucks fans were passionate about their club, but the atmosphere on home ice reminded him of his time with the Seattle Thunderbirds during their deep WHL playoff runs.

For now, the young defenceman is soaking up the experience like a sponge and learning as much as he can. Though he is ready for action if the situation presents itself, he is also viewing this time as a head start on his summer training and is looking to grow his game with the support of his fellow Abbotsford players, along with the coaching staff.