Building Blue: Sawyer Mynio is Along for the Calder Cup Ride and Taking Steps to Prepare for the Jump to Being a Full-Time Pro

Mynio Abby practice
By Chris Faber

Last night’s emotional overtime defeat in Game 5 of the Calder Cup Finals left the Abbotsford Canucks just one win shy of hoisting the cup.

While Abbotsford regroups for another shot at the championship, one Vancouver Canucks prospect is getting a unique, real-time education in high-stakes hockey at the professional level. Sawyer Mynio, the 20-year-old blueliner, is experiencing the intensity of professional playoff hockey firsthand.

The 6’1”, 185-pound, BC-born defenceman, selected in the third round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, is fresh off a year where he played in his fourth WHL season and represented Canada at the World Junior Championships.

Mynio had the opportunity to practice and even play in one AHL game with Abbotsford last season, but notes that this year has undoubtedly been a vastly different experience.

“It definitely is different from last year. It’s surreal that we’re in the finals right now. Watching these guys from the first round to this round, it’s a pretty special group to watch,” said Mynio.

“I’m the only prospect here, and a guy who wasn’t on the team during the regular season. So, for them to just keep me around and have some pace out there, it’s kind of like my summer skates, where I am just trying to get better out there every day. But if there’s an injury or anything that happens, I’m ready to go.”

Mynio is focused on improving his game to be ready for the pro level in the coming years, and being able to compete and practice with the AHL club is a giant step in the right direction for the young defenceman.

Every day, he is learning more about being a professional and has taken enjoyment in learning about and partaking in the culture in Abbotsford.

“Seeing the competition from the guys and watching from up above every night, competing in the corners, in front of the net, and you see in practice, too. They don’t take a day off when they’re out on the ice,” he said.

“It’s pretty similar to the WHL. Just playing every other day; it’s kind of similar in that way. But these guys here are just so much bigger, faster, and stronger. It’s a lot more intense out there, and I should be ready for this in the next couple of years.”

Taking in the action at the Abbotsford Centre through these playoffs has been an eye-opener for Mynio. He knew that Canucks fans were passionate about their club, but the atmosphere on home ice reminded him of his time with the Seattle Thunderbirds during their deep WHL playoff runs.

For now, the young defenceman is soaking up the experience like a sponge and learning as much as he can. Though he is ready for action if the situation presents itself, he is also viewing this time as a head start on his summer training and is looking to grow his game with the support of his fellow Abbotsford players, along with the coaching staff.

News Feed

‘They’re willing to do anything to win at this point’: The Abbotsford Canucks’ Pride in Blocking Shots is Shining in AHL Playoffs

Scott Young Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Talk About His Playing and Coaching Journey

Ty Young Gained Experience and Grew His Confidence in His First Pro Season

Abbotsford's Strong Special Teams Sparks Series Lead in Calder Cup Finals

Jett Woo and John Stevens Join Canucks Insider Podcast to talk Calder Cup Finals

Building Blue: Anthony Romani Discusses a Year of Learning and His Move to the NCAA Next Season

Abbotsford Canucks Advance to Calder Cup Finals for the First Time in Franchise History

Derek Forbort Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Talk About Re-Signing in Vancouver

Adam Foote Speaks on His New Coaching Staff

VANCOUVER CANUCKS NAME KEVIN DEAN, BRETT MCLEAN, AND SCOTT YOUNG ASSISTANT COACHES

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH DEFENCEMAN DEREK FORBORT ON A ONE-YEAR CONTRACT 

Guillaume Brisebois and Ty Mueller Join Canucks Insider Podcast to Talk AHL Playoff Run

Abbotsford Canucks Set for Historic Game One of Calder Cup Western Conference Final

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH FORWARD ANRI RAVINSKIS ON TWO-YEAR, ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT

Canucks Get Ready for Quarterfinals at World Championships

Abbotsford Canucks Prepare for Third Round of AHL Playoffs

Patrik Allvin and Adam Foote’s Press Conference on Foote’s Promotion to Head Coach

Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote Media Availability