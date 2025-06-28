Vancouver Canucks Select Braeden Cootes 15th Overall in the NHL Entry Draft

Cootes
By Chris Faber and Lindsey Horsting
Vancouver Canucks

When the Vancouver Canucks announced Braeden Cootes as their 15th overall pick in the NHL Entry Draft, they were excited about a player who has the ability to drive plays, compete hard with consistency, and he also plays a premium position at right-shot centre.

The Sherwood Park, Alberta native is coming off a season with the Seattle Thunderbirds in the WHL, where he scored 26 goals and added 37 assists for 63 points in 60 games. Cootes captained the Thunderbirds as well as Team Canada at the U18 World Championships.

He led Canada with six goals and 12 points in seven games, helping his home country claim a gold medal in the tournament.

Cootes is known for his intensity on the ice and is always willing to get to the dirty areas around the net. He stands at 6’0” tall and weighs 185 pounds.

Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin said adding a right-shot centre with great leadership qualities was important to them.

“Our guys were very excited about him leading up to the meeting today, and we had a few guys that we were hoping he was going to be available at 15 – you never know when you're picking there. When we were getting closer to the pick there and Braeden was a guy [available] the scouting staff was definitely very excited, and so am I, to get a right-shot centre, captain of the team, captain of Team Canada's gold medal team in Dallas [U18 World Championships] earlier, and we believe there is upside for him to be a mid-six centre,” Allvin said.

Allvin said Cootes’ leadership through a playoff appearance after a tough season for the Thunderbirds shows an elevated level of maturity for the 18-year-old.

“I think he's a leader by example on and off the ice. Our staff was really impressed with him during the process of the due diligence meeting him in Seattle and in Buffalo as well,” Allvin said.

Day 2 of the draft is Saturday, June 28th at 9:00 a.m. PT.

The Canucks currently hold five picks in rounds 2-7.

