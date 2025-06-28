Vancouver Canucks Select Braeden Cootes 15th Overall in the NHL Entry Draft

Cootes is known for his intensity on the ice and is always willing to get to the dirty areas around the net. He stands at 6’0” tall and weighs 185 pounds.

Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin said adding a right-shot centre with great leadership qualities was important to them.

“Our guys were very excited about him leading up to the meeting today, and we had a few guys that we were hoping he was going to be available at 15 – you never know when you're picking there. When we were getting closer to the pick there and Braeden was a guy [available] the scouting staff was definitely very excited, and so am I, to get a right-shot centre, captain of the team, captain of Team Canada's gold medal team in Dallas [U18 World Championships] earlier, and we believe there is upside for him to be a mid-six centre,” Allvin said.

Allvin said Cootes’ leadership through a playoff appearance after a tough season for the Thunderbirds shows an elevated level of maturity for the 18-year-old.

“I think he's a leader by example on and off the ice. Our staff was really impressed with him during the process of the due diligence meeting him in Seattle and in Buffalo as well,” Allvin said.