CANUCKS ACQUIRE SIXTH ROUND PICKS FROM WASHINGTON AND BOSTON

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has acquired a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft from the Washington Capitals in exchange for forward David Kämpf and a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft from the Boston Bruins in exchange for forward Lukas Reichel.

“We would like to thank both David and Lukas for their time with the organization,” said Allvin. “David provided us some depth down the middle was also a good penalty killer. Lukas put in the work at both the NHL and AHL level and we wish them both the best with their new teams.”

Kämpf spent the first eight years of his career split between the Chicago Blackhawks and Toronto Maple Leafs before joining Vancouver as an unrestricted free agent on November 15, 2025. In 574 career games, Kämpf has recorded 149 points (50-99-149) and 124 penalty minutes, as well as 35 playoff games, recording seven points (4-3-7) and 16 penalty minutes.

Reichel was originally acquired from Chicago on October 24, 2025. He has skated in 188 career games, split between the Chicago Blackhawks and Canucks, posting 59 points (22-37-59) and 36 penalty minutes.

The additional picks provide Vancouver with a total of 10 selections in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.