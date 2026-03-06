CANUCKS ACQUIRE SIXTH ROUND PICKS FROM WASHINGTON AND BOSTON

In exchange for David Kämpf and Lukas Reichel

2526 - TRADE - 2 TEAM TEXT ONLY - CDC - PR
By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has acquired a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft from the Washington Capitals in exchange for forward David Kämpf and a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft from the Boston Bruins in exchange for forward Lukas Reichel. 

“We would like to thank both David and Lukas for their time with the organization,” said Allvin. “David provided us some depth down the middle was also a good penalty killer. Lukas put in the work at both the NHL and AHL level and we wish them both the best with their new teams.”

Kämpf spent the first eight years of his career split between the Chicago Blackhawks and Toronto Maple Leafs before joining Vancouver as an unrestricted free agent on November 15, 2025. In 574 career games, Kämpf has recorded 149 points (50-99-149) and 124 penalty minutes, as well as 35 playoff games, recording seven points (4-3-7) and 16 penalty minutes.

Reichel was originally acquired from Chicago on October 24, 2025. He has skated in 188 career games, split between the Chicago Blackhawks and Canucks, posting 59 points (22-37-59) and 36 penalty minutes.

The additional picks provide Vancouver with a total of 10 selections in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

News Feed

Game Notes: Canucks at Blackhawks

CANUCKS ACQUIRE 2ND AND 3RD ROUND PICKS FROM COLUMBUS

Canucks Battle Blackhawks on Friday Night to Begin Back-to-Back

Liam Öhgren makes his Canucks Insider Podcast Debut

New Canadian Skate Turns First Steps On Ice into Fresh Start in a New Home

CANUCKS ACQUIRE JACK THOMPSON FROM SAN JOSE

Patrik Allvin Discusses Tyler Myers Trade, Upcoming Deadline, and More

CANUCKS ACQUIRE 2ND AND 4TH ROUND PICKS FROM DALLAS

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Hurricanes

Canucks Close Two-Game Homestand with Canes in Town on Wednesday Night

CANUCKS TO HOST CELEBRATION OF WOMEN IN SPORT, PRESENTED BY TD, ON MARCH 4TH

CANUCKS CELEBRATE BLACK EXCELLENCE

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Stars

Canucks Host Stars on Monday Night to Begin Busy Month at Rogers Arena

Canucks’ Black Excellence Skate Builds Community On and Off the Ice

Game Notes: Canucks at Kraken

Canucks Travel Down to Seattle to Face Kraken on Saturday Night

Building Blue: Braeden Cootes Speaks on his Relationship with Sedins and Upcoming WHL Playoffs