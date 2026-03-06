CANUCKS ACQUIRE 2ND AND 3RD ROUND PICKS FROM COLUMBUS

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has acquired a second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Entry Draft and a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for forward Conor Garland.

“We really appreciate all that Conor has done for the hockey club and want to thank him for his five years in Vancouver,” said Allvin. “A play driver and strong competitor, he was a key contributor on the ice. Collecting two more draft picks aligns really well with our vision moving forward and will help us in our rebuild.”

Garland has spent the past five seasons with the Vancouver Canucks after being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes on July 23, 2021. In 535 career NHL games split between Arizona and Vancouver, the 5’10”, 165lbs forward has recorded 317 points (129-188-317) and 242 penalty minutes. Garland has also appeared in 21 career playoff games, accumulating seven points (4-3-7) and two penalty minutes.

The additional picks provide Vancouver with a total of eight selections in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, and nine selections in the 2028 NHL Entry Draft.