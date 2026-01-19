CANUCKS ACQUIRE COLE CLAYTON AND 2ND ROUND PICKS IN 2026 AND 2027 FROM SAN JOSE 

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club acquired Cole Clayton and 2nd round picks in both the 2026 and 2027 NHL Entry Drafts from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for Kiefer Sherwood.

“We would like to thank Kiefer for all his hard work and dedication in Vancouver,” said Allvin. “As an organization, we take a lot of pride in giving him the opportunity to grow and excel as a player. Given where things currently stand and the direction of our rebuild, we felt it was necessary to make a move like this as we continue to build our pipeline. In addition to adding two draft picks, Cole is a right-shot defenceman who will report to Abbotsford.”

Clayton, 25, has appeared in 33 games with the San Jose Barracuda this season, recording five points (2-3-5) and 21 penalty minutes. In 257 career AHL games, across five seasons and split between the Barracuda and the Cleveland Monsters, the 6’2” 200lbs right-shot defenceman has recorded 66 points (14-52-66) and 162 penalty minutes. The Strathmore, Alberta native has also played in 14 Calder Cup playoff games, accumulating a goal, a +2 plus/minus rating, and 12 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, Clayton spent four seasons with the WHL’s Medicine Hat Tigers, leading all WHL defensemen in goals (9) and points (30) in the 2020.21 season.

Clayton was originally signed by the San Jose Sharks as an undrafted free agent on July 1, 2025.

The additional picks provide Vancouver with a total of seven selections in the 2026 Draft and eight selections in the 2027 Draft.