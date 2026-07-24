CAMMI GRANATO TAKES ON NEW ROLE WITH VANCOUVER CANUCKS

Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that former Assistant General Manager Cammi Granato will now work as a Senior Amateur Advisor for the hockey club.

“I am excited to have Cammi move to the position of Senior Amateur Advisor,” said Johnson. “Cammi is a quality person who knows a lot about the inner workings of our organization. She has built-in relationships and connections with our amateur staff that will help us continue to do good work in that area.”

“After taking some time to reflect on things, I feel this is the perfect time to transition into a new role with the Canucks,” said Granato. “I have had some very thoughtful and meaningful discussions with RJ and my family about my position within the organization. Helping on the amateur side is something I am extremely passionate about, and I am thrilled to continue working with our hockey operations department on that front. I have great confidence in our front office leadership group and love their vision and the direction they are taking with the team.”