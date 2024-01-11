Building Blue: Sawyer Mynio Growing from a Penalty Killer to a Two-Way Defenceman

With 144 WHL games under his belt, Sawyer Mynio is beginning to feel like a grizzled veteran at age 18.
The left-shot defenceman was selected 89th overall in the most recent NHL Entry Draft and was able to celebrate the selection in Nashville before he returned home to Kamloops, where his grandmother may have been the only person more excited than him about the selection. Mynio's grandma has been a big Canucks fan her entire life and was ecstatic when the local BC team selected her grandson in the third round.
Chris Higgins from Canucks Player Development gave praise to the scouting staff for identifying not only the player but the role that Mynio was going to be with Seattle Thunderbirds this season in his draft-plus-one year.
"You have to give credit to the amateur scouting staff we have," said Higgins. "They did a really good job of identifying what situation Sawyer was going to walk into this year and pretty much nailed it with what their forecasts were. I remember sitting at the amateur scout meetings last May and our scouts were really passionate about Sawyer. They thought he was a bit overlooked with a strong defence corps that Seattle had in their 2022-23 championship season."
At the time of his draft, Mynio was looked at as a defensive defenceman who thrives on the penalty kill and plays an intelligent game on the backend. This season, Mynio's role with the Seattle Thunderbirds has evolved and he is now getting time on the power play while playing close to 30 minutes a night in the WHL.
“Playing close to 30 minutes every night keeps you in the game instead of playing 10-15 minutes,” said Mynio of his increased role with the Thunderbirds. “I think it's a lot easier to play 30, especially when you're in shape because you know that you can do it.”
The growth in his role with the team has resulted in greater offensive production. Mynio's 2022-23 season saw him finish with five goals and 26 assists in 68 games -- that's a 0.46 points per game rate. He's only 29 games into the 2023-24 season and has eight goals and 16 assists for 24 points and has nearly doubled his points per game total, now sitting at 0.83 on the year.
Coming into the 2023-24 season, Mynio didn't set up any goals for himself aside from getting a chance to do more for his team.
"I just wanted to get more opportunity,” said Mynio about the 2023-24 season. “Obviously, being on the power play really helps that. That's one thing I wanted to take on and just being on the power play, getting my offensive numbers up -- it really helps me grow my game. To have that confidence and be trusted to be sturdy offensively is something I want to do and I’m getting that opportunity to show it this season.”
Mynio has been doing damage as the right half-wall shooter on the Thunderbirds' top power play unit. He's firing one-timers and moving the puck well in a spot on a power play that is typically occupied by a forward.