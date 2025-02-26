Building Blue: Leaning on his Experience, Sawyer Mynio Embraces Third Run at WHL Playoffs

The 6’1”, 181-pound defenceman is playing heavy minutes on the Hitmen and the duo of Mynio and 2024 7th overall pick Carter Yakemchuk give the Hitmen plenty of strength on defence.

Mynio aims to be a calming presence on the back end of the ice and in the locker room. He will use his playoff experience to help the group stay focused on the goal of winning the WHL playoffs with the Hitmen. He feels confident going into the postseason and knows he learned a lot from his first two runs at the Ed Chynoweth Cup.

“Just knowing how to handle it all,” said Mynio, feeling that the past playoff experience will help him this time around. “Not every game is going to go your way. Some nights, you might lose, you might win every game, but it’s about how you handle it. You’re not going to sweep every series, and the adversity in the playoffs is big. Having that experience is nice for me.”

With the World Juniors, getting traded, and soon, the WHL playoffs, Mynio has had a busy year, to say the least. He was able to take a week off after the World Junior Championships but joked that it feels like he is playing every second day with the ramp of the second half of the WHL season.

The minutes and continuous play keep Mynio focused; he sees this as a stepping stone toward becoming a professional player. He wants to be a reliable player in the playoffs who drives play while also showing that he is ready for the next step in his young hockey career.

“I just want to play a real solid game every night,” said Mynio, describing his expectations for his game in the playoffs. “Obviously, my next step here is playing in the AHL or even NHL next year. My plan is to play pro hockey next year. These playoffs are an opportunity for me to prove that I can play pro. I’m just being an efficient puck-mover on the back end, joining the rush when I can, and killing penalties.”

In terms of what Mynio is feeling best about in his game, he believes it is his speed and how he can move with the pace of the game. When Mynio is on his game, he can speed up the pace or slow it down when need be.