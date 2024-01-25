Building Blue: Jackson Dorrington's Confidence and Physical Play Increases During Sophomore Year at Northeastern

After playing in 35 games for Northeastern during his freshman season, Jackson Dorrington is building his game in his sophomore year as he leans on his strengths while gaining confidence in the other areas of his game.

The 19-year-old left-shot defenceman was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and uses his 6’2” frame to be one of the more physical players in NCAA hockey.

Dorrington is playing in Northeastern’s top-four and has spent a good part of the season on the top pairing. His freshman year gave him a chance to learn the systems and structure from his coach and he feels much more comfortable in his second year of college hockey.

“I'm taking more of a responsibility role,” said Dorrington. “When I'm at my best, I'm trying to be the hardest guy to play against. If I bring that every night, I know that my coaches can trust me in all the defensive situations. This year, I've started to bring some more offense to my game and that's helped me out because I can get out in those offensive situations as well. It's been awesome getting the minutes I have this year. It's been great for my confidence and development, and I feel like I’m ready to just keep going.”

Dorrington wasn’t happy with how he played during the 2022-23 season. As an 18-year-old, Dorrington was often on the bottom pairing and rarely saw north of 18 minutes of ice time. His own dissatisfaction was what motivated him throughout the summer. Dorrington made sure to work out and skate with older guys and more veteran NCAA players.

The 19-year-old is looking to play more of a leadership role as he continues his NCAA career. Dorrington is picking up a lot of tips from the veterans while also trying to be a player that can be relied upon when the game gets physical or needs to tighten up defensively.