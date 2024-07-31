Building Blue: Cole McWard Gets Comfortable in the AHL, Aiming to Take His Game to the Next Level in Year Two

The jump from NCAA hockey to the AHL sees a significant change in competition but also a change in a player’s day-to-day routine.

In his first year of pro hockey, Cole McWard was tallying hours of work on the ice and in the gym while learning what it meant to be a reliable pro hockey player. It required him to take a slightly different approach in the way he thought about the game.

The right-shot defenceman played 57 games for Abbotsford last year and signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the club in June.

He knew there was going to be an adjustment from college to pro hockey, but shortly after his sophomore season ended at The Ohio State University, he kicked off his pro career playing five NHL games at the end of the 2022-23 season, which gave him a taste of what to expect for his first full year with the Canucks.

“It was almost like being baptized by fire, coming in and playing in the NHL at the end of the last year, going into training camp with NHL players, and playing in the preseason helped get me ready for making the jump to the AHL level full-time. It was still a jump, and it was still a learning process, but it was something I felt comfortable with, and I was excited about – a healthy challenge that would move me forward in my career.”

Looking back on his first full AHL season, he sees the progress he’s made and important talking points during the year with the coaching staff that helped guide him.

“In conversations I had throughout the year, the message was to get my feet under me, and not to reach for the stars and try to make all these crazy plays, but do exactly what I need to do,” McWard said.

He leaned into one of his strengths, his skating ability, to help ease him into pro hockey. At an above-average skating level than his peers in the NCAA, he says everyone in the AHL is a better skater and so it wasn’t a competitive advantage, but more of a necessity when he joined Abbotsford.

“I tried to use that to my advantage to lessen the gap and lessen the acclimation I’d have to do when I’m transitioning into the pro game. I think that skating is such a big part of the game, so that’s something I’ve always tried to focus on when I’m training in the summer, being an athletic type of skater and getting around the ice as powerfully as I can,” McWard said.