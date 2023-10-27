News Feed

Chris Faber to join the Vancouver Canucks as Senior Hockey Writer

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Blues

Canucks Looking To Build Off Successful Road Trip

Announcing 2023.24 Canucks Community and Fan Engagement Nights: Kicking Off The Celebrations with Diwali Night on November 15

Strong Second Locks In Canucks 3-2 Win Over Predators

PREVIEW | Canucks at Predators

Canucks Bounce Back in Florida Over Panthers 5-3 

PREVIEW | Canucks at Panthers

A Step Ahead: Hunter Brzustewicz ‘Feels Good’ With Strong Start

PREVIEW | Canucks at Lightning

Mark Friedman Hopes To Help Canucks With ‘Hard-Nosed Game’

Canucks Acquire Friedman and Glover from Pittsburgh in Exchange for Rathbone and Plasek

PREVIEW | Canucks at Flyers

Canucks Continue To Improve PK Over Last Season

DeSmith: ‘Good Teams Find A Way’ In 4-3 Win Over Edmonton

PREVIEW | Canucks at Oilers

Canucks Road Trip Ready: Tocchet ‘We’ve Got To Come Out Flying’

Boeser Scores Four Goals To Lead Canucks Over Oilers 8-1

Brocktober Was Built During Summer Offseason Training

By Lindsey Horsting
As Brock Boeser was diligently preparing over the summer, he wasn’t thinking about how many goals he’d score in the home opener or having a calendar namesake to commemorate his strong start to the season. 

Boeser has eight points in six games (6-2-8), including four goals in the home opener against Edmonton, and tallied points in five of the first six games. 

He credits his success so far to the work he’s put in over the summer, getting a new trainer and changing his workout routine.

“Hard work pays off and being mentally ready is important. Feeling motivated and hungry to be better for my team has contributed to my on-ice performance as well,” Boeser said, going on to share his excitement when he scored his first goal of the season in the home opener.

Boeser would normally start offseason training in June but decided to get a jump on things this year and started training May 1st, spending four to five days a week grinding in the gym and on the ice.

A Minnesota native, it was Boeser’s summer tradition to play in Da Beauty League, but this year he decided he was going to try something different. 

“I didn’t feel like it was benefitting me. I’d have to miss my morning skates with a lot of NHL guys in order to go play Beauty league,” Boeser said, adding the games are held Monday and Wednesday nights and trying to get to skate the next morning can be tough.

His trainer, Tommy Powers, is a former NHL Head Strength and Conditioning Coach, and Boeser noted at informal skate in September that Powers was a great fit for him. Powers worked for the Coyotes and Panthers, and now runs Empowers Performance in Edina, Minnesota.

“It was something the Canucks and I talked about at the end of the year last year to switch it up and I worked with a new trainer. More agility, more turf stuff, it was a good summer of training and I’m just glad the hard work paid off so far.”

Boeser was conscientious about following the program created for him, of which he says there were pages and pages of different types of agility shuffles and workouts.

During late summer as he was ramping up to come back to Vancouver, Tuesdays and Thursdays were turf training days, alternating between agility and speed work. To improve his quickness and his first three steps, he did some ladder work and speed and endurance consisted of a variety of different sprints.

In a press conference after the home opener when Boeser unleashed four goals against the Oilers, Head Coach Rick Tocchet gave the nod that Boeser does look quicker. 

On the ice, he kept his skating routine the same, working with a group of NHLers at a rink in Minnesota. The last couple months of summer he played 3-on-3 once a week with his fellow pros.

Being able to find the back of the net this season has helped him find his confidence offensively.  

“I’m a goal scorer and I need to score for our team and produce for our team to help us win hockey games. Like I said, it’s been a great start, but I gotta keep it going,” he said.

Their most recent road trip tested their ability to be steady in the face of adversity and he felt the team rose to the challenge. He gave credit to Andrei Kuzmenko in their win over the Panthers, noting that it was a big win for the team. Long road trips mean some extra time spent with his teammates and he enjoyed getting some downtime with the group after battling together on the ice.

“Almost every year we have a five-game road trip to start the season. We always have a couple team dinners on the road trip so it’s always good to get together with the guys, just shoot it for a while and have some fun,” he said.

Boeser built the foundation for his season quite literally through sweat equity over the summer and it’s paying dividends.

“I’m feel really good. I just want to win games and make the playoffs this year. I think the start of our road trip was a little rough, and we’re still working out some details, but by the Nashville game we started playing a lot better hockey as a team and the brand of hockey that we want to play,” he said.

Finishing the road trip with a win was important and Boeser’s dialed in taking the rest of the season one game at a time.