Brock Boeser Feeling Physically, Mentally Ready And ‘Really Motivated’

Brock Boeser is feeling good as Training Camp approaches, happy to be back in Vancouver early and on the ice with his teammates.

With just two weeks to go before Canucks Training Camp, the Canucks continue their informal skate at UBC, working through drills and getting in conditioning sessions.

“I’m excited to be out here early and skate with the guys. Yogi’s skates are always good skates to have,” Boeser said.

He echoed Rick Tocchet’s expectations of coming into Training Camp in shape and has taken those sentiments seriously in his offseason training program. Boeser has been doing whatever he can to come to camp in peak condition and help the team have a good start to the season.

“I’ve been working really hard. I started in the gym a little earlier and I’ve been skating hard. I’m just trying to take it a day at a time,” Boeser said.

“Tocc came in here and he pushed us even though we weren’t in the playoffs, he kept pushing us each and every day...He told us, the guys that were returning, that camp’s going to be really hard this year. He warned us, so we’ll see how hard camp is.”

After debriefing with Canucks staff at the end of last season, Boeser switched trainers this offseason, exploring different ways of strength training. Boeser said his trainer has worked in the NHL and it was a good fit for him.

“He was a great guy for the summer and he’s really motivating; overall it was a good time there,” he said.

While he’s been working hard in the gym and on the ice, he’s also gained some internal peace after working through the ups and downs of losing his father last May.

“Last year was definitely a hurdle mentally, it was a little different...you don’t come to the peace at first, you sit there and wonder why certain things happen, but I think I’ve come to that peace. I think this summer was really good [for our family] and we’ve all found that peace.”

“I feel a lot better mentally, I feel really motivated right now and I’m really excited to get camp going,” he said.

Boeser isn’t looking too far ahead, just taking the last couple of weeks before Training Camp day-by-day, focusing on being ready for October.