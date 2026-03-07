Boeser Pots a Pair as Canucks Double Down on Blackhawks 6-3

With the trade deadline behind them, the Vancouver Canucks took care of business in Chicago, picking up a 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Marcus Pettersson, Max Sasson, and Jake DeBrusk had a pair of points apiece while Brock Boeser scored a pair, including his 31st career game-winning goal.

The game-winner was a cool one, as Boeser smacked it out of the air like he was back as a Minnesota kid swinging a bat at a baseball.

“I played baseball until about 15, so I haven’t had one of those in a while. So, it’s all good,” said Boeser with a laugh when speaking to Sportsnet’s Dan Murphy postgame.

The game saw five goals in the opening 12 minutes before slowing in the second period, but ultimately cranking back up for a flurry of offence in the third.

Nikita Tolopilo stood tall through the game, picking up his fifth career win. The big netminder stopped 20 of the 23 shots that he faced on the night.

Goals

The Blackhawks opened the scoring 68 seconds into the game when Ryan Donato chased down a dump-in and made a move to the backhand to give the Hawks an early lead.

Drew O’Connor punched back for the Canucks. He redirected home a Tom Willander shot for DOC’s 15th goal of the season. The goal came one minute after Donato’s, and we had two goals in the first 128 seconds of the game.