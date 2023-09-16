News Feed

Canucks Get It Done By Committee In 7-1 Win Against Calgary

Red Hamilton Hosts Golf Tournament For Melanoma Awareness

Offseason Work Gives Danila Klimovich, Aidan McDonough Confidence Heading Into Young Stars

Quinn Hughes: New Title, Same Hunger To Win

INTRODUCING ‘CAPTAIN QUINN’

Brock Boeser Feeling Physically, Mentally Ready And ‘Really Motivated’

Carson Soucy Settling in Vancouver, Ready For Opportunity 

vancouver canucks host online auction in support of bc wildfires

vancouver canucks rogers arena renovations

vancouver canucks prospects are laser focused at world junior summer showcase

vancouver canucks for kids fund online raffle

vancouver canucks prospect arturs silovs offseason gives confidence for next season

vancouver canucks pius suter

vancouver canucks agree to terms pius suter

vancouver canucks tickets on sale for young stars classic in penticton

vancouver canucks vasily podkolzin be better now mindset for summer training and fatherhood

vancouver canucks centre teddy blueger looking to make the most of opportunity in vancouver

vancouver canucks video coaching staff works steady through summer months

Arshdeep Bains Leading By Example For Canucks At Young Stars

Through Abbotsford's postseason run, he learned how to stay consistent while pushing himself mentally and physically

By Lindsey Horsting
If there’s anything Arshdeep Bains is known for - it’s his work ethic.

He was at the Young Stars tournament last year, and while he knows the ropes, he stays on his toes because the competition is always tough. 

“I want to show I’ve gotten better since the last time I was here and play the right way. The first time you come here, you don’t know what to do or what type of player you are, but I think I’ve learned throughout the season,” Bains said.

In Bains’ rookie season with Abbotsford, he had 38 points (13-25-18) and was fifth on the team in point totals during the regular season and postseason. Young Stars kicks the season off so-to-speak and the anticipation for the first tournament of the year keeps everyone locked in.

“When you get the chance to wear a Canucks uniform it’s really exciting. I think most of the guys are pretty excited, but a little bit nervous, and I’m feeling the same way. It’s going to be a hard tournament and it’s going to be fun,” he said.

He learned through the competitiveness of the postseason, how to push himself mentally and physically and maintain an even keel. The Abbotsford Canucks played the Calgary Wranglers a dozen times last year during the regular season and lost to them in the Calder Cup Pacific Division Semifinals. Bains reflected on last season’s playoff loss to the Wranglers as motivation to put in extra work over the summer.

“That was a really competitive series we had, especially with Calgary at the end there. The boys are pretty upset we lost so I think through the summer we really stayed focused.”

Abbotsford Canucks Head Coach Jeremy Colliton thinks Bains’ presence will help the rest of the team throughout the tournament. He points to his improvement over last season, and how he carries himself as examples of his leadership qualities.

“He’s definitely a guy the other players I know look to. It’s important to have him here because he’s going to provide stability. He’s a really good player, he’ll help us.”

Every player on the roster is at a different point in their development, but Bains feels these three games will test his game shape and help get him ready for Training Camp.

He took a break during summer training to speak to the invitees at Canucks development camp in July. At 22 years old, most at the camp are his peers – some with more games under their belts – but he felt there was mutual respect in the room, and it was a great moment for him.

“When I got called to do that it was an honour and I’m pretty happy that the guys took it the right way,” he said.

His continual preparation makes him sure of the player he is. He takes every opportunity, including Young Stars, to increase his hockey knowledge, develop, and lead by example.