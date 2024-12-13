Anchoring it Down: Canucks’ Blue Line Steadies the Ship in Face of Adversity

Over the past few weeks, the Vancouver Canucks’ defensive group is finding its game together.
The Canucks faced adversity to start the season, but Head Coach Rick Tocchet says sometimes that’s a good thing because it builds character and fight in the team.
Under Tocchet, the Canucks have embraced a philosophy that emphasizes the defence as a cohesive unit rather than a rotating cast of individuals. The coaching staff highlights the importance of the defensive depth, noting that their success hinges on everyone’s contributions.
While missing Filip Hronek due to injury, the rest of the defensive group has elevated its individual play. No matter who is in or out of the lineup, Canucks’ Assistant Coach Adam Foote emphasized the need for consistency in their approach.
“It's mainly just the next man up,” Foote said. “And as a group, we always say to the guys ‘anchor it down, we’ve got to hold it together.’ Anchor it down means making smart plays, play inside the dots until we feel like we are we're protected by everyone, and our five guys are together.”
With a few new players on the team, adjusting to a new system can take time, but Foote feels encouraged to see the growing confidence and chemistry within the group.
“The last road trip we saw them have a lot more trust. They're not playing off their check as much and they're making more confident decisions,” Foote said. “I’ve been in situations before when you don't trust and you’re either too early or you pause, and you're caught in between. I think the whole group is a lot more comfortable.”
The Canucks focused on stronger starts and better game management, with their defensive group providing a steadying presence.
“They’re holding the fort; they're doing a great job,” Foote said, adding that staying patient is key – not forcing it and to let the game come to them.
“Sometimes it's a little loose, that’s normal, and sometimes that's just you're getting used to the opponent. We don't want to lose the game in the first five or 10 minutes, because we're pushing offence when we don't need to. There's really lots of opportunity if we wait it out – anchor it down. If it's there, go for it, but let's not over play situations.”
And sometimes Foote says you just have to let Quinn Hughes do what he does best: dance through the defence. Foote talked about Hughes’ impeccable knack for reading the play that has improved year-over-year, which is invaluable to both the defensive group and the team.
The Canucks had to weather the storm without Hughes against the Ottawa Senators (when a boarding penalty resulted in a game misconduct), and down to five defenceman they managed to secure a 4-3 win.
Tocchet praised Carson Soucy for stepping up as a steadying presence on the blue line after a tough start to the season. Soucy didn’t shy away from his early struggles but has found his groove over the last month, scoring the go-ahead goal – and his first of the season – against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.