A Record-Setting Goal Spree in the First Period Gives Canucks a 6-2 Win Over Ducks

GAME RECAP - CDC 39
By Chris Faber

The Vancouver Canucks came out firing in the opening period and rode that momentum through the game to secure a 6-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

We saw the Canucks break their record for fastest five goals in franchise history with Elias Pettersson, Filip Hronek, Brock Boeser, Conor Garland, and Dakota Joshua scoring withing 4:30 of play during the first period.

It was Pettersson’s first goal in the NHL, and he spoke about the milestone after the game.

“I tried to join the rush, and Karly (Karlsson) made a really good play, and I tried to one-time it, and it went in,” said Pettersson. “It was super cool, yeah, I’m really happy.”

Head Coach Rick Tocchet discussed how Pettersson has improved since being called up to the NHL two months ago.

“He’s just walking the blue line. He’s poised every game,” said Tocchet. “He’s got guys in your face [and he’s] not fazed on shooting or passing. He’s a great kid; he’s the first guy at the rink. He’s in the office and watching video, on days off, he’s in the gym. He’s a very coachable kid.

Thatcher Demko stopped 30 of the 32 shots he faced as he picked up his ninth win of the season.

Goals

Troy Terry opened the scoring 81 seconds into the game with a wrist shot into the top corner.

Defenceman Elias Pettersson found room in the slot and wired home a quick snapshot that found the back of the net for his first goal in the NHL.

Filip Hronek fired a shot from the point that caught a deflection and found twine for his fifth goal of the season.

Brock Boeser tipped home a Quinn Hughes point shot and the Canucks had three goals in under two minutes to take a 3-1 lead in the opening period.

Conor Garland found a loose puck in the crease on the power play and shuffled it into the back of the net for his 19th goal of the season.

Dakota Joshua scored the fifth goal in 4:30 of play, making it the fastest the Canucks have ever scored five goals in a game.

Trevor Zegras scored 2:49 into the second period to cut the lead to 5-2.

Max Sasson scored his third goal of the season in his 25th game with the Canucks to make it 6-2. He forced a turnover in his own zone and flew down the wing before making a move on a breakaway and beating Lukas Dostal five-hole.

Up Next

The Canucks get right back to the ice on Sunday, as they face the Vegas Golden Knights for the second night of a back-to-back. Game time is Sunday, April 6th at 7:00 p.m. PT.

