A Record-Setting Goal Spree in the First Period Gives Canucks a 6-2 Win Over Ducks

“I tried to join the rush, and Karly (Karlsson) made a really good play, and I tried to one-time it, and it went in,” said Pettersson. “It was super cool, yeah, I’m really happy.”

Head Coach Rick Tocchet discussed how Pettersson has improved since being called up to the NHL two months ago.

“He’s just walking the blue line. He’s poised every game,” said Tocchet. “He’s got guys in your face [and he’s] not fazed on shooting or passing. He’s a great kid; he’s the first guy at the rink. He’s in the office and watching video, on days off, he’s in the gym. He’s a very coachable kid.

Thatcher Demko stopped 30 of the 32 shots he faced as he picked up his ninth win of the season.

Goals

Troy Terry opened the scoring 81 seconds into the game with a wrist shot into the top corner.

Defenceman Elias Pettersson found room in the slot and wired home a quick snapshot that found the back of the net for his first goal in the NHL.

Filip Hronek fired a shot from the point that caught a deflection and found twine for his fifth goal of the season.