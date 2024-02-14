Updates from practice - Feb. 14

Gallagher had rave reviews for the team’s young guns Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Juraj Slafkovsky, whose offensive production has ramped up immensely the last few weeks.
"Slaf's taken his game to [another] level. All three of them [have]. Suzie's been on fire, Cole... they had their point streaks and they're really carrying our group right now offensively,” praised Gallagher of the trio, who combined for seven points against the Ducks. "They're playing fantastic hockey for us and hopefully, the rest of us continue to keep up.”
The Canadiens face the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday night. Samuel Montembeault will get the start in goal.