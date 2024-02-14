Updates from practice - Feb. 14

The Habs practiced in Brossard before flying to New York

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD - The Canadiens practiced at the CN Sports Complex on Wednesday morning before departing for New York.

Captain Nick Suzuki and fellow forward Josh Anderson were not on the ice with their teammates, taking a therapy day instead.

Here’s the list of 20 players who hit the ice for the skate:

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
40 Joel Armia
21 Kaiden Guhle
34 Jake Allen
22 Cole Caufield
26 Johnathan Kovacevic
35 Samuel Montembeault
71 Jake Evans
8 Mike Matheson
30 Cayden Primeau
11 Brendan Gallagher
58 David Savard
 
74 Brandon Gignac
47 Jayden Struble
15 Alex Newhook
72 Arber Xhekaj
70 Tanner Pearson
 
55 Michael Pezzetta
 
 
89 Joshua Roy
 
20 Juraj Slafkovsky
 
56 Jesse Ylönen
 

With Tuesday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks out of the way, forward Brendan Gallagher has now completed his five-game suspension. The 12-year veteran is relieved the suspension is behind him and is itching to get back to game action.

“I’ve played this game for a long time; I’ve never been suspended. I don’t think it’s something that’s going to recur,” explained Gallagher. “I'm really looking forward to [returning]; it was a long time off. It's been about three weeks away from the game. I'm eager to be around the guys, get back to playing. You miss it.”

Brendan Gallagher on his suspension

Gallagher had rave reviews for the team’s young guns Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Juraj Slafkovsky, whose offensive production has ramped up immensely the last few weeks.

"Slaf's taken his game to [another] level. All three of them [have]. Suzie's been on fire, Cole... they had their point streaks and they're really carrying our group right now offensively,” praised Gallagher of the trio, who combined for seven points against the Ducks. "They're playing fantastic hockey for us and hopefully, the rest of us continue to keep up.”

The Canadiens face the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday night. Samuel Montembeault will get the start in goal.

