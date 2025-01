MONTREAL – The Canadiens held an optional morning skate at the Bell Centre ahead of Thursday’s matchup with the Minnesota Wild.

Following the skate, head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard will make his Canadiens season debut, replacing Michael Pezzetta.

Jayden Struble is also set to return to Montreal’s lineup in Kaiden Guhle’s absence.

Here’s the list of players who hit the ice pregame: